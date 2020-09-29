Adult Material’s Hayley Squires reveals why she hopes teenagers will watch Channel 4 porn industry drama

(*4*)

Hayley Squires has mentioned she hopes teenagers will watch her upcoming drama collection Adult Materials, through which she performs porn performer ‘Jolene Greenback’.

Penned by Chimerica’s Lucy Kirkwood, the fictional collection takes a take a look at the porn industry and focuses on Jolene, whose teenage daughter Phoebe (Alex Jarrett) asks her mom for recommendation about consent following an incident along with her boyfriend.

Talking RadioTimes.com and different press, Squires mentioned, “I hope teenagers watch it [Adult Material]. It’s parental advisory and all that as a result of it’s [airing at] 10pm, however Alex, who performs Phoebe in it, her work in it’s so stunning and so intelligent and well-judged.

“I feel that Lucy [Kirkwood] has written the story between the teenagers in a manner that’s so delicate and intelligent; as a result of I feel it’s a kind of issues that, if teenagers do watch it, I feel a whole lot of women will take a look at it and go, ‘oh I recognise what that’s,’ and didn’t essentially have a phrase for it or have an understanding of it. So hopefully, they do. ”

Attending the identical press occasion, Squires’ co-star Siena Kelly (who performs Amy, one other porn performer) defined that on-screen intercourse is much less integral to the present than the behind-the-scenes of the porn industry itself.

She mentioned, “I know after I inform individuals I’m in a drama about porn, everybody appears to suppose I’m gonna be doing heaps and many intercourse scenes and stuff like that! And I feel we in all probability have lower than a traditional drama, to be sincere.

“[The show focuses on] issues which can be on the [porn] set, and across the set, fairly than filming the intercourse. The intercourse is like, the least vital factor of that. It’s extra like we’re following these people who occur to work on this industry. ”

Adult Materials begins Monday fifth October at 10pm on Channel 4.