Adult Swim Announces ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Return Date

Adult Swim has introduced that the second half of Season 4 of “Rick and Morty” will premiere on Could Three at 11:30 p.m.

The announcement was made right now alongside a brand new trailer for the season’s remaining 5 episodes. Set to the upbeat chant of Skinny Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Again in City,” the footage affords followers a peek on the misadventures awaiting the grandfather-grandson duo, that includes the 2 donning mech fits, capturing big slimy bugs and diving into vats of acid.

April Idiot’s Day is an previous stomping floor for “Rick and Morty.” Three years in the past right now, Adult Swim premiered the third season of the collection as a shock for its devoted followers.

“Rick and Morty” continues to be one of many largest success tales for Adult Swim. The Season Three finale scored a 3.9 ranking in adults 18-24 and a 3.2 in adults 18-34 in Nielsen’s Dwell+Similar Day numbers, the very best scores in community historical past. In 2018, Adult Swim ordered a 70-episode renewal. The present season solely represents the primary seventh of upcoming episodes.

The primary three seasons of the present will likely be accessible on HBO Max when WarnerMedia’s new streaming service launches in Could. Hulu will proceed to stream the present as effectively, with the newest seasons reaching each platforms 5 months after the season finale airs.

Final fall, Selection interviewed the present co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland and voice actors Sarah Chalke and Spencer Gonzales forward of the Season 4 premiere.

Watch the brand new trailer for the remaining half of Season 4 under.