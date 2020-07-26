Adult Swim, Crunchyroll Team for ‘Fena: Pirate Princess’ Anime Series

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are teaming up as soon as once more to provide a brand new anime sequence.

The 2 WarnerMedia properties are combining to develop “Fena: Pirate Princess,” which is slated to premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami and stream on Crunchyroll in 2021. Information of the sequence was introduced at Adult Swim’s first ever conference, Adult Swim Con.

“Fena: Pirate Princess” might be a 12-episode unique anime sequence that tells the story of a younger orphan woman named Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island the place there’s “no hope of turning into something greater than chattel, for use and discarded by troopers of the British Empire.”

Nevertheless, she is extra than simply one other powerless orphan. When her mysterious previous comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her purpose: forge a brand new identification, freed from bondage, and search for a spot the place she will be able to really belong and discover out the true mysteries behind a key phrase “Eden.”

The sequence might be helmed by famend anime director Kazuto Nakazawa, whose credit embody Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Invoice,” with animation by Manufacturing IG.

The 2 corporations even have a “Blade Runner” anime sequence, which was introduced virtually two years in the past, within the works with Alcon Tv Group

“I’m thrilled to have the ability to announce our subsequent co-produced anime sequence with our companions at Crunchyroll and convey Nakazawa’s distinctive imaginative and prescient to life,” mentioned Jason DeMarco, senior vp and artistic director on-air for Adult Swim. “I hope you come to like these characters as a lot as I do.”

“The worldwide anime group goes to like adventuring alongside Fena on this new sequence setting sail subsequent 12 months,” added Crunchyroll head of growth Sarah Victor. “We’re delighted to be working alongside Adult Swim to carry this new sequence to life.”