Adult Swim Orders ‘YOLO: Crystal Fantasy’ From Michael Cusack (EXCLUSIVE)

Adult Swim has picked up the animated comedy sequence “YOLO: Crystal Fantasy” from creator Michael Cusack, Selection has realized solely.

The sequence, which can premiere later this 12 months, follows Australian occasion women Sarah and Rachel as they’re in search of enjoyable occasions, new experiences, constructive vibes, and hopeful horoscopes within the weird city of Wollongong. Sarah’s quest is to search out love, whereas Rachel hungers for chaos, typically bringing them into battle as they encounter surreal Australiana, unusual bush creatures, and eccentric nomads.

Cusack’s viral YouTube hit “Ciggy Butt Mind” caught the attention of “Rick and Morty’s” Justin Roiland who later requested him to create an Australian model of “Rick and Morty,” which led to the animated challenge “Bushworld Adventures.” The 11-minute particular infamously aired on Adult Swim on April Fools Day in 2018, one 12 months after the shock premiere of “Rick and Morty” Season 3.

“YOLO: Crystal Fantasy” might be a quarter-hour animated sequence. Cusack will produce together with Mike Cowap. Cusack will even govt produce together with Greta Lee Jackson and Emma Fitzsimons. The sequence is produced by Princess Footage.

The fourth season of “Rick and Morty” started airing in late 2019. 5 episodes have aired to this point with the remaining 5 anticipated to air later this 12 months. It was introduced just below two years in the past that Adult Swim had given “Rick and Morty” an enormous 70-episode order, which can convey the sequence to 101 episodes.

Along with syndicated programming like “American Dad” and “Bob’s Burgers,” Adult Swim’s different present originals “Ultimate House,” “Lazor Wulf,” and “Robotic Hen.”