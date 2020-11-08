Advani, 93 years old, PM Modi went home to wish him happy birthday – also cut and fed cake

Lal Krishna Advani Birthday: Senior BJP leader LK Advani (Lal Krishna Advani) turned 93 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) reached his residence on Sunday to wish him happy birthday. During this time, Modi touched his feet and wished him a happy birthday. They also cut cakes and fed them. During this time, Prime Minister Modi also sat talking with Advani and his family on the lawn of the residence. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also reached LK Advani’s residence. Also Read – PM Modi’s another gift to Gujarat after Sea Plane, Ro-Packs Ferry service between Surat to Bhavnagar

Went to Advani Ji's residence to wish him on his birthday. It is always a delight to spend time with him. For Karyakartas like me, Advani Ji's support and guidance remain invaluable. His contributions to nation building are immense. pic.twitter.com/RO5nedXpj4

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

Daughter Pratibha Advani brought the cake. After this, Prime Minister Modi helped Advani cut the cake. Prime Minister Modi first fed cake to Advani and then Advani fed him. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated LK Advani on his birthday by tweeting.

Many congratulations to the revered Shri LK Advani ji, who played an important role in the development of the country with reaching the people. He is a direct inspiration to millions of party workers as well as countrymen. I pray for his long life and healthy life. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2020

Lal Krishna Advani, who was the Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, has also been a founding member of the BJP. Born on 8 November 1927 in Karachi, Pakistan, to a Hindu-Sindhi family, Advani’s family came to India at the time of Partition.

