Advani and Mohan Bhagwat were also invited for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, know who is coming here

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Those who are being invited for the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 include BJP veteran LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The event will be telecast live by Doordarshan. The trustees of the temple gave this information on Sunday. Also Read – CM Yogi will visit Ayodhya today to take stock of preparations for Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple

Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told PTI-Bhasha that apart from these, there is an idea to invite spiritual leaders of all religions. He said that following the rule of keeping social distance in the wake of Corona virus epidemic, a limited number of about 200 people will be called in the program. Also Read – Soil sent from these 11 places of Delhi to the foundation of Lord Ram’s temple, see list

He told that the list is yet to be finalized. Mishra said that many people who were part of the temple movement are being invited, including BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti. Also read – Babri demolition case: BJP leader Advani lodged statement in special court through VC

Another trustee of the temple, Kameshwar Chaupal, said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi are also being invited to the event along with VHP working president Alok Kumar.

According to the members of the trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to come to Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone of Ram temple. Chaupal said that soil is being collected from all the major places of worship including Gurudwaras, Buddhist and Jain temples for ‘Bhoomi Pujan’.

Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that this would be the “most important” event in the history of independent India. He said that this program will be broadcast live by Doordarshan and other channels. He appealed to the devotees of Lord Rama to celebrate on this occasion instead of coming to Ayodhya in nearby temples or their own homes.

According to media reports, apart from PM Modi in the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, LK Advani, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, people associated with the Ram Mandir struggle A total of 200 to 300 people will be present.