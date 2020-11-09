A+E Networks Announces Slate of Veterans Day Initiatives

A+E Networks has assembled a slate of initiatives to honor army veterans and their households in reference to Veterans Day and the upcoming “Salute to Service” particular for Historical past.

As half of the “Mission to Honor” effort, A+E set a first-ever partnership with Volunteers of America-Better New York a grant to assist refurbish and enhance a residence for veterans in Harlem. The grant will profit the East 119th Road Veterans Residence to revitalize widespread areas within the residence and to supply technological help to facilitate medical help amid the pandemic.

“As a New York-based world firm it was vital to assist to veterans in our personal yard,” stated A+E Networks Group president Paul Buccieri. “At a time when many are in profound want, right here and throughout the nation, we’re honored to associate with Volunteers of America-Better New York to assist improve the Veterans residence and help those that have served us all so properly.”

Throughout A+E Networks platforms, together with Historical past, A&E and Lifetime, Mission to Honor initiative will commemorate the service of and provides due to veterans by way of on-air programming, customized vignettes, PSAs and particular activations. On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Historical past will air the “Selection’s Salute to Service” particular that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Hint Adkins, Kevin Bacon, Tamron Corridor and Morgan Freeman, amongst others, paying tribute to those that serve.

In a brand new iteration of the established Save Our Historical past initiative, The Historical past Channel has produced two short-form content material items that highlight the legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers, whose unbreakable codes helped the USA and Allied powers garner victory throughout World Struggle II. The channel can also be working with the Warrior Spirit Challenge to develop assets for lecturers to share the tales of Samuel F. Sandoval, one of the 4 surviving Navajo Code Talkers, and his fellow Marines with college students throughout the nation.

Moreover, the Take a Veteran to College Day, an ongoing program that connects college students with veterans, has been adjusted for a digital format.

(Pictured: Bob Woodward on the 2019 “Salute to Service” occasion in New York)