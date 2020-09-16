A+E Networks Teams With Finnish Streamer Elisa Viihde on ‘Subsequent of Kin’

Main Finnish streaming firm Elisa Viihde is partnering up with A+E Networks on a brand new unique sequence, “Subsequent of Kin,” a thriller drama set within the close to future.

The eight-part sequence is scheduled to start filming this week in Helsinki, Finland, and might be distributed worldwide by A+E Networks. “Subsequent of Kin” will the primary unique drama to bow on Elisa Viihde Viaplay, the upcoming streaming service that might be collectively launched by Nordic Leisure Group (NENT Group) and Elisa Viihde this fall.

“Subsequent of Kin” takes place in Helsinki and poses some elementary questions on humanity. The sequence follows Liv, who decides to find what occurred to her DNA pattern when it was stolen from a biobank, however she unknowingly finally ends up being pursued.

“Subsequent of Kin” is headlined by a robust Nordic forged, together with Nika Savolainen (“Shadow Traces”) and Elmer Bäck (“Idiomatic”), in addition to Matleena Kuusniemi (“Hooked”) and Antti Virmavirta (“Man in Room 301”), Sarah Boberg (“The Bridge”), Sonny Lindberg (“The Legacy”), and model-turned-actor Could Lifschitz.

“We’re seeing Finns are more and more utilizing streaming companies to look at new sequence, and so are eager to proceed introducing contemporary Finnish content material. When Elisa Viihde Aitio and Viaplay be part of forces this autumn, Finnish, Nordic and worldwide sequence might be out there on one service sooner or later,” mentioned Ani Korpela, head of Elisa’s content material enterprise. Korpela added the sequence will deliver collectively expertise from each Finland and Denmark.

“Subsequent of Kin” is directed by Akseli Tuomivaara, whose credit embody “Korso.” The script was co-written by Finland’s Minna Panjanen and Denmark’s Valeria Richter.

“The sequence offers with the following stage of evolution, which individuals themselves have developed,” Panjanen mentioned.

“On the similar time, ‘Subsequent of Kin’ is an entertaining household drama wherein the characters maintain difficult one another,” Panjanen added.

Mark Lwoff, Misha Jaari and Pilvi Kuusrainen from the Finnish firm Bufo are producing the sequence for Elisa Viihde. “Subsequent of Kin” is produced in collaboration with A+E Networks, in addition to Enterprise Finland and the Finnish Movie Basis.

Since 2014, Elisa Viihde has launched 21 unique sequence, together with “Man in Room 301,” “Arctic Circle” and “All of the Sins.” Upcoming sequence embody “Legal guidelines of Man,” “Mister8” and “Häräntappoase.” Elisa Viihde Aitio and Viaplay be part of forces this autumn to type a single Elisa Viihde Viaplay streaming service. Prospects can already entry Aitio and Viaplay Motion pictures & Sequence content material by way of the present companies at an inclusive value.