A&E Will Show Off 2021 Programs to Advertisers After Upfront Season

TV’s “upfront” gross sales session is kind of over. However that doesn’t imply A+E Networks has closed the gross sales window.

The corporate, which operates A&E, Historical past, Lifetime and several other different cable networks, plans to maintain a half-hour showcase to spotlight its 2021 programming. The preview will likely be made out there between October 27 and 29, and can function appearances by Tim Allen, Laurence Fishburne, Morgan Freeman, Salt-N-Pepa, Wendy Williams and others, who will assist spotlight greater than 1500 hours of authentic content material.

“Our enterprise is 52 weeks a 12 months and that’s why it’s essential for content material suppliers to have an infinite cache of instantly out there, premium content material. We’re so lucky to have a programming workforce that delivers a steady pipeline of thrilling initiatives throughout our distinctive manufacturers,” mentioned Peter Olsen, president of advert gross sales for A+E Networks, in a press release. “We proceed to present model readability to our audiences and advertisers together with partnership alternatives and gross sales options that work.”

A+E calls on potential sponsors after months of bickering between media firms and large advertisers over whether or not the business’s “upfront,” when it tries to promote the majority of its industrial stock, wants to change in seismic style. As many huge TV advertisers had been compelled by the coronavirus pandemic to delay purchases of advert time, a number of huge entrepreneurs — together with Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Mastercard — known as for the annual gross sales session, which is often performed in late spring and summer season — be moved in order that sponsors would possibly purchase time later within the 12 months. The networks agreed to accomplish that, however some media consumers say that purchasers who couldn’t commit cash in additional common style ended up paying larger costs total.

A+E intends to supply a take a look at “Nice Escapes with Morgan Freeman,” “Historical past’s Biggest Mysteries,’ hosted by Laurence Fishburne, and “Meeting Required with Tim Allen,” all proven on Historical past. Highlights from A&E will embody “Voices Magnified” and “Hustle & Tow,” in addition to “Kisstory” and a slate of WWE biographies. Lifetime will name consideration to “Married at First Sight,” “Unmatchables,” “Wendy Williams: Scorching Subject,” greater than 30 hours of holiday-movie originals and authentic Lifetime Motion pictures about Salt-n-Pepa and Mahalia Jackson, the final introduced by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts.

The pandemic’s impact on manufacturing stays a priority throughout the business. A+E will cite its 40,000 hours of library programming that may give it the power to fill in any gaps in manufacturing of authentic content material.