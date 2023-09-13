Aerosmith’s September Tour Dates Have Been Postponed Due To Steven Tyler’s Vocal Cord Damage:

Due to vocal cord injury suffered over the weekend by lead vocalist Steven Tyler, Aerosmith has pushed back six concerts scheduled for this month till January and February 2024.

“I’m heartbroken to report that my doctor has ordered me not to sing for a period of thirty days,” Tyler stated within a statement posted last night on the band’s social media sites.

“I suffered vocal cord trauma and subsequent hemorrhaging during Saturday’s performance. We’ll need to reschedule a few performances so that we are able to provide you the performance you deserve.”

The new, rescheduled Peace Out: The Farewell Tour dates are as follows: Detroit, January 29; Chicago, February 14; Washington, D.C., February 17; Toronto, February 21; Raleigh, North Carolina, February 26; and Cleveland, February 29.

Aerosmith Was Under Doctor’s Orders To Not Sing For The Next 30 Days:

“I am heartbroken to report that my doctor has ordered me not to sing for the next 30 days,” Tyler, 75, said within a statement issued by the band on Monday.

“I suffered vocal cord trauma and subsequent hemorrhaging during Saturday’s performance. We’ll need to reschedule a few performances so that we are able to provide you the performance you deserve.”

Aerosmith’s Peace Out: The Farewell Tour, which began on September 2 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, has only performed three times.

Hits such as “Love in an Elevator,” “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “I Wouldn’t Like to Miss a Thing,” “Sweet Emotion,” as well as “Walk This Way” were performed by The Bad Boys from Boston. In addition, they paid respect to Fleetwood Mac by performing “Stop Messin’ Around.

At The New Dates, All Previously Bought Tickets Will Be Honored:

Tickets previously purchased will be honored at the revised dates. Fans who are unable to attend the revised dates will be eligible for a refund.

Since the tour’s launch on September 2 in Philadelphia, the long-running band has played three times. The forty-date tour will likely include a New Year’s Eve performance in the band’s birthplace of Boston and a January 19 concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This was the band’s 40th performance in Philadelphia. Tyler was accompanied by original members of the band Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, as well as Brad Whitford. John Douglas supplanted Joey Kramer as the percussionist for the band.

In March 2022, Kramer took a “temporary leave of absence” from the band and sat out the Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency. His wife, Linda, passed away in June 2022 at age 55.

He Recently Relapsed And Voluntarily Enrolled In Treatment In Order To Focus Upon His Recovery And His Health:

Tyler entered a program of therapy for relapse in May 2022, after having foot surgery in preparation for the band’s return to the stage, and the band postponed its Las Vegas residency as a result.

“As many of you know, our dearly departed brother Steven has worked upon his sobriety for many years,” the band said in a statement last year.

“After foot surgery to get ready for the performance and the need for pain management throughout the process, he recently relapsed as well as voluntarily enrolled in a treatment program to focus on his wellness and recovery.”

“All of my digits are crushed. “During surgery, they had to remove nerves,” he explained. This took place in 2002 as well as 2003. I was on numerous narcotics, and I did not give them to anyone else. I’m within bed, and I begin to snore. I was extremely upset and humiliated.”