aespa Achieves Impressive Record With 24-Hour View Count For “Black Mamba” Debut MV

aespa’s debut music video is receiving a number of love!
SM Leisure’s latest woman group launched the music video for his or her debut single “Black Mamba” on November 17 at 6 p.m. KST. 24 hours in a while November 18 at 6 p.m. KST, the music video amassed 21,425,062 views on YouTube.
Though the official 24-hour view rely has not been confirmed by YouTube but, this seems to be a brand new file for a Okay-pop group’s debut music video. In accordance with YouTube, the earlier file was held by ITZY’s “DALLA DALLA.” (TXT’s “Crown” had the next real-time view rely, however YouTube later introduced the official numbers as 17.1 million for “DALLA DALLA” and 15.1 million for “Crown.”)
Congratulations to aespa!
Supply (1)
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment