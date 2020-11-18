aespa Achieves Impressive Record With 24-Hour View Count For “Black Mamba” Debut MV

aespa’s debut music video is receiving a number of love!

SM Leisure’s latest woman group launched the music video for his or her debut single “Black Mamba” on November 17 at 6 p.m. KST. 24 hours in a while November 18 at 6 p.m. KST, the music video amassed 21,425,062 views on YouTube.

Though the official 24-hour view rely has not been confirmed by YouTube but, this seems to be a brand new file for a Okay-pop group’s debut music video. In accordance with YouTube, the earlier file was held by ITZY’s “DALLA DALLA.” (TXT’s “Crown” had the next real-time view rely, however YouTube later introduced the official numbers as 17.1 million for “DALLA DALLA” and 15.1 million for “Crown.”)

Congratulations to aespa!

Supply (1)