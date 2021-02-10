aespa Becomes First Brand Ambassador For Luxury Brand Givenchy

The 4 members of aespa have been appointed the model ambassadors for Givenchy!

On February 10, SM Leisure shared that aespa was chosen because the 2021 model ambassador of French luxurious model Givenchy. They may characteristic in collections and key strains by Matthew M. Williams, the inventive director of Givenchy.

aespa is the primary Ok-pop artist to be a model ambassador for Givenchy. It is usually uncommon within the vogue world for a gaggle, and never a person member, to turn into the face of a model. This proves the affect of world tremendous rookie aespa.

Matthew M. Williams mentioned, “Once I first noticed aespa, I used to be overwhelmed by the power every member had. I felt that as a group and individually, Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning have sturdy individuality and magnificence that naturally match with Givenchy. aespa’s vogue is having their very own colour.”

aespa commented, “We’re extraordinarily completely happy to work with Matthew, the brand new inventive director of Givenchy. Since we’re becoming a member of Givenchy’s new chapter, we are going to attempt to present numerous features and actions.”

Take a look at the group’s first images with Givenchy!

Congratulations to aespa!

