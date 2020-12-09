aespa Shares How They Were Cast By SM Leisure, What They Want For Christmas, And More

On December 9, aespa appeared as friends on the SBS PowerFM radio present “Choi Hwa Jung’s Energy Time”!

First off, the group talked about their personalities. One listener of the radio present commented that they like aespa’s trustworthy and confidence facet. Karina shared, “The 4 of us have good personalities. Giselle and I are on the calm facet, whereas Ningning and Winter are energetic.”

Then aespa talked about how they have been solid by SM Leisure. Giselle was the one one to enter the corporate by way of an open audition. The opposite three have been solid by casting managers.

Ningning defined, “I appeared on many singing packages in China, and the folks on the company mentioned they wished to solid me after watching my video.” Then laughing, she added, “Actually, I assumed they have been con-artists at first.”

Winter mentioned, “I used to be solid at a dance pageant. I additionally thought it was a fraud as a result of the casting supervisor didn’t point out they have been from SM Leisure. They simply requested me if I wished to be a star.”

Karina shared, “Earlier than I joined the corporate, I used to be actively concerned in social media, and a casting supervisor ship me a direct message by way of my account.” Laughing, she admitted she thought she was being scammed as effectively.

aespa then shared numerous recollections from their trainee days. Ningning mentioned, “Our trainee days have been all the time enjoyable, however my favourite recollections are shopping for scrumptious meals with the members and taking part in loud music and dancing each Saturday.” Karina added, “We needed to undergo a rigorous course of to get again into form after consuming bread and snacks, however even that was actually enjoyable.”

The 4 members additionally shared what they need for Christmas this yr. Laughing, Ningning mentioned, “Mr. Lee Soo Man, I misplaced my AirPods, so I hope you purchase me some.” Winter would really like a wider dorm as a result of they want house for all of their issues. Giselle expressed her hope for a pet, and Karina mentioned, “Personally, I’d like an enormous stuffed animal.”

SM’s four-member rookie lady group aespa made their debut on November 17 with the one “Black Mamba.”

