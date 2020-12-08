aespa Shares Meanings Behind Their Stage Names, Variety Shows They Want To Appear On, And More

On December 7, “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Tune At Midday” had SM’s rookie woman group aespa as their newest visitor!

The ladies took turns introducing themselves after which defined the meanings behind their stage names. Winter started, “I used to be born on January 1, within the winter. At our company, I had a really pure picture. That’s how my stage title turned Winter.” Ningning defined, “I’ve one other start title. After I was youthful, ‘Ningning’ was my nickname, so I’m utilizing that.”

Giselle commented, “After I was a trainee, I wore headbands usually. Our coach stated that I appeared like a bit British woman. That’s how I got here to make use of a chic title like ‘Giselle.’” Lastly, Karina stated, “My baptismal title is ‘Katarina,’ so I turned ‘Karina.’ Different choices included ‘Woo Ah’ and ‘Jasmine.’”

DJ Kim Shin Younger then requested Ningning which celebrities exterior of SM Leisure she needs to satisfy most. She answered, “I’ll say one feminine senior artist and one male senior artist. I like Beyonce and I wish to meet Jay Park.” Ningning additionally despatched Jay Park a brief video message, commenting, “I can copy your songs and dances. I’ll proceed training lots. If we meet, I’ll present you [my singing and dancing].”

Karina picked which selection present she thinks she would do effectively on. She stated, “I wish to go on ‘Dwelling Alone‘ (‘I Dwell Alone’).” She made everybody giggle by including. “Nevertheless, I reside in a dorm proper now.” Winter selected the present “Start Once more.”

Afterwards, Giselle was requested which industrial she needed to movie most along with her members, and she or he picked a industrial for drinks. When requested to behave out how she would movie one, she made everybody giggle by pretending to drink alcohol reasonably than a delicate drink.

On the finish of the group’s look, Ningning shared, “I believe I’m going to cry. Though the radio present is already over, I hope to satisfy everybody usually. Watch out to not catch a chilly. It’s good when you drink a lot of scorching soup. Have a lot of gamjatang (pork spine stew). Please give aespa a lot of love.”

SM’s four-member rookie woman group aespa made their debut on November 17 with the only “Black Mamba.”

Watch “Dwelling Alone” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)