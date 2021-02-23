aespa Talks About Their Achievements, Wanting To Meet Fans In Individual, And More

aespa appears to be like fierce on the quilt of Dazed Korea!

On February 22, Dazed Korea launched a brand new pictorial and interview with aespa. In the photographs, the members modeled clothes from the luxurious model Givenchy, which they’ve not too long ago been appointed model ambassadors for.

Winter shared, “It’s solely been about three months since our debut, however we’ve completed a lot since then. We participated within the SMTOWN LIVE on-line live performance, we appeared on lots of music present levels, and we gratefully acquired the rookie of the yr award. On high of that, we obtained to shoot for the quilt of Dazed journal, so it’s actually been an enormous honor for us. We need to present how cool we’re and really feel extra accountable since we’ve been given a possibility like this.”

Giselle commented, “Simply the truth that we’ll be adorning the quilt of {a magazine} is superb. Since I like clothes, I learn lots of magazines since I used to be younger. Once I was younger, I took footage on my own and performed by gathering the photographs and modifying them like an editor. It’s so fascinating now that I’ve truly develop into the star, and on Dazed on high of that! It’s {a magazine} I actually like.”

Since their debut, aespa has been unable to fulfill their followers MY in particular person. When requested what the members wish to say to MY once they lastly meet, Ningning replied, “I actually needed to see you all! Not so way back, I visited a comfort retailer, and one of many staff launched themselves as a MY, and also you don’t know the way good it was seeing them. It was my first assembly with MY.”

Karina shared, “I need to first say how a lot I needed to see MY. I need to say thanks a lot for believing in us and supporting us from afar till now. I need to inform MY that we’ll develop into artists that they are often pleased with sooner or later.”

Supply (1)