aespa’s “Black Mamba” Becomes Fastest K-Pop Group Debut MV To Hit 100 Million Views

New lady group aespa set a document for Okay-pop teams with their debut music video!

aespa made their debut on November 17, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST with the discharge of their single “Black Mamba.” On January 8 at 5:37 a.m. KST, the music video for the monitor reached 100 million views. This implies it took about one month, 21 days, and 11 hours to realize the feat.

“Black Mamba” is now the quickest Okay-pop group debut music video to succeed in 100 million views! The earlier document was set by ITZY’s debut music video for “DALLA DALLA,” which hit the milestone in a single months and 28 days.

Congratulations to aespa!

Watch their “Black Mamba” music video once more under to have a good time: