Aetasha Sansgiri (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Aetasha Sansgiri (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Aetasha Sansgiri is an Indian tv actress and type. She is understood for taking part in lead position of Ahiliyabai in Sony Leisure’s display Punyashlok Ahilyabai. She began her tv occupation with a Marathi display Choti Malkin in 2018.
Biography
Aetasha Sansgiri was once born on 23 September 1994 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Hindu circle of relatives. She studied at St. Xavier’s Top College and V N Sule Guruji English Medium Top College. Sansgiri has executed Grasp of Science in Nutraceuticals from Guru Nanak Khalsa School of Arts, Science & Trade.
Sansgiri started her occupation as a type and took part in good looks festival Maharashtra Occasions Shravan Queen in 12 months 2017. Later she made her performing debut with Famous person Pravah’s tv serial Choti Malkin as Revati reverse to Akshar Kothari. She due to this fact featured in Majhya Mitrachi Female friend and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. In 2021, she made her Hindi tv debut thru TV display Punyashlok Ahilyabai.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Aetasha Sansgiri
|Career
|Actress and Fashion
|Date of Delivery
|23 September 1994
|Age (as in 2021)
|27 Years
|Delivery Position
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Title Now not Recognized
Father : Title Now not Recognized
Sister : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Training Main points and Extra
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 4″ Toes
|Weight
|50 Kg
|Determine Size
|34-26-34
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Dance, Shuttle and Buying groceries
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Boyfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Price
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Information About Aetasha Sansgiri
- Aetasha Sansgiri was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- She labored as an intern in Marico Ltd for a while.
- She is understood for taking part in lead persona in historical-drama display Punyashlok Ahilyabai reverse to Kinshuk Vaidya.
- Sansgiri had informed in an Instagram submit, that she isn’t a canine particular person however even then she raised a canine, Lulu. Sadly, the canine died because of a viral an infection.
- She has executed many photoshoots for native handloom manufacturers.
