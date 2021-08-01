Aetasha Sansgiri (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Aetasha Sansgiri (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Aetasha Sansgiri is an Indian tv actress and type. She is understood for taking part in lead position of Ahiliyabai in Sony Leisure’s display Punyashlok Ahilyabai. She began her tv occupation with a Marathi display Choti Malkin in 2018.

Biography

Aetasha Sansgiri was once born on 23 September 1994 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Hindu circle of relatives. She studied at St. Xavier’s Top College and V N Sule Guruji English Medium Top College. Sansgiri has executed Grasp of Science in Nutraceuticals from Guru Nanak Khalsa School of Arts, Science & Trade.

Sansgiri started her occupation as a type and took part in good looks festival Maharashtra Occasions Shravan Queen in 12 months 2017. Later she made her performing debut with Famous person Pravah’s tv serial Choti Malkin as Revati reverse to Akshar Kothari. She due to this fact featured in Majhya Mitrachi Female friend and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. In 2021, she made her Hindi tv debut thru TV display Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

Bio

Actual Title Aetasha Sansgiri Career Actress and Fashion Date of Delivery 23 September 1994 Age (as in 2021) 27 Years Delivery Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Title Now not Recognized

Father : Title Now not Recognized

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Toes Weight 50 Kg Determine Size 34-26-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Dance, Shuttle and Buying groceries

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Aetasha Sansgiri

Aetasha Sansgiri was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

She labored as an intern in Marico Ltd for a while.

She is understood for taking part in lead persona in historical-drama display Punyashlok Ahilyabai reverse to Kinshuk Vaidya.

Sansgiri had informed in an Instagram submit, that she isn’t a canine particular person however even then she raised a canine, Lulu. Sadly, the canine died because of a viral an infection.

She has executed many photoshoots for native handloom manufacturers.

When you’ve got extra information about Aetasha Sansgiri. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

