Aetasha Sansgiri (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Aetasha Sansgiri (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Aetasha Sansgiri is an Indian tv actress and type. She is understood for taking part in lead position of Ahiliyabai in Sony Leisure’s display Punyashlok Ahilyabai. She began her tv occupation with a Marathi display Choti Malkin in 2018.

Biography

Aetasha Sansgiri was once born on 23 September 1994 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Hindu circle of relatives. She studied at St. Xavier’s Top College and V N Sule Guruji English Medium Top College. Sansgiri has executed Grasp of Science in Nutraceuticals from Guru Nanak Khalsa School of Arts, Science & Trade.

Sansgiri started her occupation as a type and took part in good looks festival Maharashtra Occasions Shravan Queen in 12 months 2017. Later she made her performing debut with Famous person Pravah’s tv serial Choti Malkin as Revati reverse to Akshar Kothari. She due to this fact featured in Majhya Mitrachi Female friend and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. In 2021, she made her Hindi tv debut thru TV display Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

Bio

Actual Title Aetasha Sansgiri
Career Actress and Fashion
Date of Delivery 23 September 1994
Age (as in 2021) 27 Years
Delivery Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
House The town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Circle of relatives Mom : Title Now not Recognized
Father : Title Now not Recognized
Aetasha Sansgiri with Parents

Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Now not To be had
Faith Hinduism
Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Aetasha Sansgiri (Actress)

Training Main points and Extra

Aetasha Sansgiri (Actress)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Toes
Weight 50 Kg
Determine Size 34-26-34
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Black
Leisure pursuits Dance, Shuttle and Buying groceries
Aetasha Sansgiri (Actress)

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried
Boyfriends Now not To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Web Price Now not To be had
Aetasha Sansgiri (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Aetasha Sansgiri

  • Aetasha Sansgiri was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • She labored as an intern in Marico Ltd for a while.
  • She is understood for taking part in lead persona in historical-drama display Punyashlok Ahilyabai reverse to  Kinshuk Vaidya.

  • Sansgiri had informed in an Instagram submit, that she isn’t a canine particular person however even then she raised a canine, Lulu. Sadly, the canine died because of a viral an infection.

  • She has executed many photoshoots for native handloom manufacturers.

When you’ve got extra information about Aetasha Sansgiri. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

