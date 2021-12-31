Aeterna Noctis receives a new update that includes a more accessible game mode

The Spanish metroidvania adds numerous improvements that take into account progression, puzzles and platforms.

Aeterna Noctis has been one of the most attractive proposals of the spanish development of recent times, a metroidvania that stands out for a outstanding art style and that we found it tremendously imaginative at each of its levels. But if the game stood out for another element, it was its high demand.

The new ‘Aeterna’ mode redesigns your puzzles and platformsA game challenging in their platforms, puzzles and battles, which now has a new level of difficulty that promises to modify its phases to make them more pleasant. This new mode has been dubbed “Aeterna“and has a reduced difficulty, as well as a new design for puzzles and platforms, while the “Last night“will continue to count on the current difficulty.

You can switch between your game modes at any timeOne of the surprises is that we can switch between both modes of difficulty at any time from the game pause menu, opting for an experience focused on action and exploration or a more challenging one, based on the platform, puzzles and demanding action. The study specifies that the game was designed for the “Last night“and for the moment, it will be the only one in which you can unlock achievements.

The update comes accompanied by performance improvements, improved loading between scenes, minor bug fixes, and enemy balance adjustments in both difficulty modes for better progression in the game. The v1.0.006 patch notes are available from the game’s website on Steam. Aeterna Noctis also presented yesterday its precious collector’s edition, which will be available in Spain for spring 2022.

