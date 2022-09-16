Aeterna Noctis, the Spanish metroidvania, dates the launch of physical editions for PS4, PS5 and Switch

The Aeternum Game Studio team introduces new accessibility options in the Nintendo Switch version.

The developers of Aeternum Game Studio, a studio located in Spain, have managed to attract the attention of players with a challenging proposal metroidvania named after Aeterna Noctis. The title has made a big dent in the national market with initiatives such as the roguelite-style prequel or the collector’s edition that, according to the company’s words, would be launched sometime this 2022.

Physical editions of Aeterna Noctis will be available on November 4Well said and done. Aeterna Noctis has confirmed some physical editions that will be available from the next November 4th for PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. This includes the aforementioned collector’s edition which, known by the name of Chaos Editioncomes bundled with a Steelbook, a 224-page art book, two illustrated postcards, three original soundtrack discs, and a Collector’s CD cover that includes an exclusive download code for The King of Darkness Digital Soundtrack, featuring all the musical scores of the game.

Beyond this, from Aeternum Game Studio they have also established November 4 as the date on which the game will be released. nintendo switch digital version: “The development team has been working hard on the port to ensure a high and stable frame rate throughout the entire game,” says the studio in a press release sent to 3DJuegos. “Several accessibility options so that all players can enjoy the game from start to finish, with its puzzles, boss battles and platforming sections.”

Aeterna Noctis was one of those Spanish proposals that has surprised us both for the development of its metroidvania components and for its general design. The game offers a demanding challenge, but tremendously imaginative in each and every one of the levels, and in our review of Aeterna Noctis we could not help but consider it a delivery essential for fans of the genre.

