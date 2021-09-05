AEW All Out 2021: where to see CM Punk’s return to the ring and the Lucha Brothers fight

The “Chicago Made” returned to pro-wrestling at the hands of AEW. (Photo: @ AEWonTNT / Twitter)

All Elite Wrestling will celebrate the third edition of All Out this Sunday, September 5, 2021, from NOW Arena from Chicago, Illinois. The function will have the return to the quadrilaterals of CM Punk, as with nine additional fights; of which in four of them the company championships will be defended, including the title challenge of the Lucha Brothers a The Young Bucks.

In short, the medium The Wrestling Observer reported that “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson you could make your company debut during pay-per-view. While the gladiator Ruby Soho He has played with the possibility of joining the promotion in this show, by updating videos on his social networks.

The transmission will be available in Mexico through FITE TV, a platform that will allow viewers outside the United States to follow the show live. The streaming has a cost of $ 19.99 and will start on the dot of 19:00 hours (Central time of the Mexican Republic).

All Out emerged as the counterpart to All In 2018, the pay-per-view that established the beginnings of All Elite Wrestling. (Photo: @ AEW / Twitter)

True to style, CM Punk decided to return to its origins to change schemes. After 2,666 days of his last appearance in a ring, he was shown in All Elite Wrestling on August 20, 2021 to confirm the new long-term agreement that he will hold with the Tony Khan emporium.

In the second show of Rampage, called The First Dance, the gladiator caused the outbreak of the NOW Arena and from the thousands of fans around the world. In the middle of his segment, he did not overlook the references issued by Darby Allin in previous broadcasts of Dynamite and challenged him to a singles match in All Out 2021. The two have developed their rivalry over the past two weeks.

Punk, 42, will face Allin, 28. (Photo: @ allelitewrestling / Instagram)

Allin, who carried the TNT Championship for 186 days before being dethroned by Miro, has found in Sting to a special ally that complements your path in AEW. Although The Icon acknowledged that his partner is ready to face the duel, assured that he will not accompany him in ringside during the expected heads up.

Punk, who belonged to the ranks of Ring of Honor (SPIRIT), Total Nonstop Wrestling (TNA), does not compete within the luchistic circuit since the Royal Rumble from 2014; after said presentation, he left the World Wrestling Entertainment. In November of that year, he indicated, in the podcast Art of Wrestling from Colt Cabana, that the doctor Chris Amman he was negligent when evaluating his injuries in WWE.

He alluded to a concussion and a back infection. This fact led to Amann to file a libel suit, amounting to USD 4 million, against the two gladiators. However, the county of Cook, in Chicago, ruled in favor of Punk and Cabana.

On the night of his AEW debut, CM Punk gave out ice cream bars to all the fans who gathered at the NOW Arena. (Photo: @ AEW / Twitter)

The self-styled Best in the World he also dabbled in mixed martial arts. Signed a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but fell in his two interventions in the Octagon: at UFC 203 and 225 against Mickey gall and Mike Jackson, respectively.

In November 2019 he was hired by FOX to participate in the program WWE Backstage. Prior to his return to pro-wrestling, He served as an MMA analyst and as an actor; featured as the protagonist of the film Curse on the third floor and participated in Heels, series starring Stephen Amell.

Eight more fights make up the billboard of All Out. In one of the stellar engagements, Kenny Omega will expose the AEW World Championship in view of Christian Cage, the man who stripped him of Unified IMPACT Wrestling World Championship in the first brawl in the history of Rampage.

Your colleagues from The Elite, Matt y Nick Jackson, they will be put in a steel cage to try to retain the World Couples Championships before the mexicans Penta El 0 M and Phoenix king. In the show two years ago, the Lucha Brothers they beat The Young Bucks under the stipulation of the Ladder of Death and retained the Triple A Wrestling Couples Championships (AAA).

The rivalry between Americans and Mexicans has also taken place in Lucha Libre Triple A. (Photo: @ AEW / Twitter)

Britt Baker will put into play the AEW Women’s World Championship against Kris stlatander. The winner of this match will meet her next challenger after the Casino Battle Royale of the evening, in which only one of 21 fighters will seek to remain in the ring to secure the starting opportunity.

Miro will defend the TNT Championship with Eddie Kingston. At the same time, Chris Jericho will put his continuity in the pankration at stake against MJF. While Paul Wight will make his debut on a ring of All Elite Wrestling when he faces QT Marshall, representative of The Factory.

In another confrontation, Jon Moxley you will see the faces with Satoshi Kojima. A just as a contest of ten fighters will take place in The Buy-In: Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) will collide with Matt Hardy, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and The Hybrid 2 (Angelico and Jack Evans).

