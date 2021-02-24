AEW Signs Paul Wight to Wrestle, Serve as Commentator

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has signed long-time WWE famous person Paul Wight to a long-term deal, the promotion introduced Wednesday.

Wight is greatest identified to wrestling followers as “The Large Present” and has been a part of WWE for over 20 years. Underneath the deal, Wight is not going to solely wrestle however may also serve as commentator on AEW’s latest present, “AEW Darkish: Elevation.” The present will air Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on the AEW YouTube channel.

“It’s been superb to watch what AEW has in-built simply a few years,” Wight stated. “’AEW Darkish’ is an unbelievable platform to hone the abilities of up-and-coming wrestlers, however I additionally love that established AEW expertise can construct out their personalities and showcase themselves in new methods on ‘Darkish’. It’s no exaggeration after they say that AEW is boundless.”

Additional bulletins round Wight’s signing, together with the identification of his commentary accomplice, can be introduced on “AEW: Dynamite” tonight on TNT.

Wight is likely one of the most profitable giants in skilled wrestling historical past, billed at a top of seven toes tall and a weight of 500 kilos at one level in his profession. He made his skilled debut with WCW in 1995, shortly profitable the world championship from Hulk Hogan. He joined WWE (then WWF) in 1999 and has been one of many firm’s most well-known stars ever since. He’s a two time WWE Champion, a 5 time World Tag Group Champion with numerous companions, and a one time Intercontinental Champion amongst a number of different title wins.

“Paul Wight is likely one of the most recognizable and spectacular skilled athletes on this planet,” stated Tony Khan, CEO, GM and head of artistic of AEW. “He wished to come to AEW as a result of he believes that we’re the perfect promotion in wrestling, and we consider that he has lots to supply us, each within the ring as a wrestler, and in addition exterior the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW. Paul is likely one of the most skilled stars in all of wrestling, and he’s keen to work with our various roster,” added Khan. “He can profit and information our younger expertise together with his mentorship, and his knowledgeable commentary on AEW Darkish: Elevation will educate and entertain our followers, and in addition educate the youthful wrestlers on the roster. Moreover, Paul enters AEW as a licensed wrestler, and he’s very a lot trying ahead to finding out our expertise firsthand from the commentary desk in preparation for his return to the ring!”