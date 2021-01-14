AEW, TNT Set ‘Dynamite Awards’ Show on Bleacher Report

The celebs of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are getting their very own awards present.
It was introduced Wednesday that AEW and TNT had been partnering to launch the primary ever “AEW Dynamite Awards,” which is able to air dwell completely on the Bleacher Report app on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.
Beginning right this moment, followers can vote for his or her favorites in a 123 of classes by visiting AEWAwards.com. Presenters will embrace Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp.
Learn the total checklist of nominees under.
Greatest Second on the Mic:
MJF “We Deserve Higher” Speech
Cody Rhodes accepts Canine Collar Match
Jon Moxley accepts Internal Circle Invitation
Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill
Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho
Greatest Shock:
Matt Hardy’s Debut
Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody
Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One
Sting’s AEW Debut
Miro revealed as Greatest Man
Breakout Star – Male:
Orange Cassidy
Darby Allin
Eddie Kingston
John Silver
Breakout Star – Feminine:
Hikaru Shida
Anna Jay
Tay Conti
Massive Swole
Penelope Ford
Greatest Beatdown:
Internal Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
Darkish Order assaults Nightmare Household
Nyla Rose places Riho + Shida by tables
Brian Cage sneak assaults Jon Moxley
The Nightmare Household and Internal Circle brawl
Excessive Flyer Award:
Rey Fenix
Marq Quen
Nick Jackson
PAC
Hardest Second to Clear Up After:
Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Internal Circle
The Parking Lot Brawl
The Bunkhouse Match
Massive Swole dumps rubbish on Dr. Britt Baker
Greatest WTF Second
Cody Rhodes metal cage moonsault
Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart
Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW
Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
Younger Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing
LOL Award
Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair
Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone
Younger Bucks kick MJF right into a pool
Internal Circle Vegas Journey
Greatest Twitter Observe
MJF
Orange Cassidy
Dr. Britt Baker
Nyla Rose
Bleacher Report PPV Second of the Yr
Stadium Stampede
Moxley wins AEW Championship
Shida wins AEW Ladies’s Championship
Omega + Web page defeat The Younger Bucks
Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody
The Younger Bucks win AEW Tag Crew title
Add Comment