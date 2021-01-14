AEW, TNT Set ‘Dynamite Awards’ Show on Bleacher Report

The celebs of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are getting their very own awards present.

It was introduced Wednesday that AEW and TNT had been partnering to launch the primary ever “AEW Dynamite Awards,” which is able to air dwell completely on the Bleacher Report app on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.

Beginning right this moment, followers can vote for his or her favorites in a 123 of classes by visiting AEWAwards.com. Presenters will embrace Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp.

Learn the total checklist of nominees under.

Greatest Second on the Mic:

MJF “We Deserve Higher” Speech

Cody Rhodes accepts Canine Collar Match

Jon Moxley accepts Internal Circle Invitation

Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill

Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho

Greatest Shock:

Matt Hardy’s Debut

Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody

Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One

Sting’s AEW Debut

Miro revealed as Greatest Man

Breakout Star – Male:

Orange Cassidy

Darby Allin

Eddie Kingston

John Silver

Breakout Star – Feminine:

Hikaru Shida

Anna Jay

Tay Conti

Massive Swole

Penelope Ford

Greatest Beatdown:

Internal Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

Darkish Order assaults Nightmare Household

Nyla Rose places Riho + Shida by tables

Brian Cage sneak assaults Jon Moxley

The Nightmare Household and Internal Circle brawl

Excessive Flyer Award:

Rey Fenix

Marq Quen

Nick Jackson

PAC

Hardest Second to Clear Up After:

Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Internal Circle

The Parking Lot Brawl

The Bunkhouse Match

Massive Swole dumps rubbish on Dr. Britt Baker

Greatest WTF Second

Cody Rhodes metal cage moonsault

Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart

Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW

Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

Younger Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing

LOL Award

Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair

Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

Younger Bucks kick MJF right into a pool

Internal Circle Vegas Journey

Greatest Twitter Observe

MJF

Orange Cassidy

Dr. Britt Baker

Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Second of the Yr

Stadium Stampede

Moxley wins AEW Championship

Shida wins AEW Ladies’s Championship

Omega + Web page defeat The Younger Bucks

Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody

The Younger Bucks win AEW Tag Crew title