Afghan Embassy in India: Twitter maintain of Afghanistan Embassy in India hacked

In Afghanistan, in just about twenty years, the Taliban have strangely captured nearly the entire of Afghanistan in per week, whilst Abdulhaq Azad, press secretary of the Afghan Embassy in India, stated that the Afghan embassy in India seems to have The Twitter maintain of Afghan Embassy India has been hacked.

Abdul Haq Azad, Press Secretary of the Afghan Embassy in India tweeted, "I've misplaced get right of entry to to the Twitter maintain of the Afghan Embassy in India, a chum despatched a screenshot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me) I attempted to log in. Attempted it however cannot get right of entry to it. Seems to be love it has been hacked."

Air India airplane reached Delhi wearing 129 passengers from Kabul, folks fleeing from Afghanistan because of concern of Taliban

Allow us to let you know that there’s an environment of concern and concern within the capital of Afghanistan because of the seize of Taliban the next day. An enormous crowd of folks has amassed at Kabul airport to go away the rustic. A number of movies have emerged of such an environment within the capital after the Afghan President left the rustic, through which loads of persons are noticed attaining Kabul Airport to go away the rustic to flee the dreadful regime of the Taliban regime. The principle street of Kabul airport is full of folks pissed off, pissed off and disillusioned and scared and persons are looking to break out from there. Hundreds of American infantrymen are guarding there in order that their folks may also be evacuated.