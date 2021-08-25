Afghan lady divorced Talibani husband, ‘loss of life warrant’ issued, now in Delhi’s gymnasium…

New Delhi: The Taliban have occupied Afghanistan. In any such state of affairs, the folk of Afghanistan are taking shelter in different international locations for a secure existence. There’s chaos in Afghanistan. Identical is the case with Hayat (modified title) of Afghanistan. When Hayat got here to understand after marriage that her husband used to be a Talibani, she divorced. After this a loss of life warrant used to be issued within the title of Hayat. The Taliban ordered Hayat to be sentenced to loss of life. Then again, ahead of that Hayat left Afghanistan and got here to Delhi. Since then Hayat has been dwelling in Delhi along with her two daughters. She by no means desires to go back to Afghanistan as a result of the loss of life decree.Additionally Learn – Afghanistan: Joe Biden turns down G-7 leaders’ request, refuses to increase military withdrawal closing date

now gymnasium teacher in delhi

If truth be told, Afghan ladies were extraordinarily scared for the reason that Taliban's profession in Afghanistan. Hayat discovered some paintings after coming to India, she began a gymnasium after which become a gymnasium teacher. Hayat is now a Health club Teacher in Delhi. With this, she is taking good care of her house and her 2 daughters. Hayat says that there are two daughters, whose age is 13 years and one is set 14 years previous. After marriage, I got here to learn about my husband that he used to be related to Taliban. I used to be stabbed 4 instances by means of my husband, the marks of which can be nonetheless there at the head, neck and my palms.

escaped from afghanistan

How did you set up to flee from Afghanistan? According to this query, Hayat says that the Taliban had been out of Afghanistan at the moment, I implemented for my visa, ahead of that I had come to India as soon as, so I had just a little wisdom. On the identical time, I used to be additionally helped by means of some other folks. How did you learn how to discuss Hindi? He answered that, I used to be keen on speaking in Hindi, I discovered Hindi by means of looking at a Bollywood movie. He additional stated that, Afghan is ruined, I'm satisfied in India however my refugee card has now not been made.

father lives in iraq

We want the assistance of the Indian executive, different Afghan other folks shy clear of coming to the media to boost their voice, that is why I'm speaking. He additional stated that my father who's in Iraq receives threatening letters to name me again, even telling them (Taliban) that, 'We've got discovered its position. Consistent with her, she sought after to divorce her husband, however divorce used to be now not simple in Afghan, her father and different participants of the family were receiving threats, however leaving the entirety, she controlled to divorce her husband and her two daughters. Additionally controlled to come back to India with

Husband offered two daughters to his Taliban pals

Hayat had 4 daughters. Of those, the Taliban husband had offered two of those daughters to his Taliban pals. Hayat says that I have no idea about my daughters offered, I used to be instructed by means of my husband that I can promote your different two daughters additionally, and then I needed to depart the rustic and run away. Do you want to return to Afghanistan? Listening to this query, Hayat were given fearful and insisted that, no! The Taliban have introduced my loss of life. He’s going to additionally clutch my different two daughters. It’s been stated by means of them (Talibani) that ‘the kids were given cash, now it’s ours’.