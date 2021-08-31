Afghanistan Disaster: India talks to Taliban for the primary time, Indian ambassador meets Taliban chief in Doha

Afghanistan Disaster: After the Taliban’s keep watch over over Afghanistan, India has held talks with this group for the primary time. The Indian Ministry of Exterior Affairs has issued an reliable remark referring to this. Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met Taliban chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai on Tuesday. The primary high-level touch between the 2 aspects happened at the day the USA finished the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan.Additionally Learn – Taliban connection of the one who made the inflammatory message viral in Indore, the House Minister stated – this can be a very critical subject

The Ministry of Exterior Affairs stated that Ambassador Mittal expressed fear within the assembly and stated that Afghanistan soil must now not be used for anti-India acts and terrorism. The ministry stated that along side the security and rapid go back of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan, the go back and forth of Afghan nationals desirous of coming to India was once additionally mentioned.

The ministry stated the Taliban chief confident Mittal that those problems could be seemed into in a favorable method.

The Ministry of Exterior Affairs issued a remark pronouncing, “As of late Ambassador of India to Qatar Deepak Mittal met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the pinnacle of the Taliban’s political workplace in Doha.” It stated that the assembly between the Indian Ambassador and the Taliban chief happened on the Indian Embassy in Doha on the request of the Taliban.

The ministry stated, ‘There was once dialogue at the protection and rapid go back of Indian voters trapped in Afghanistan. Afghan voters, particularly minorities, who wish to come to India had been additionally mentioned. “Ambassador Mittal raised India’s considerations that Afghanistan’s soil must now not be used whatsoever for anti-India actions and terrorism,” it stated.

