Afghanistan Disaster LIVE: C-17 plane reached Hindon from Kabul, Afghan MP cried, glad lady kissing her brother, see VIDEO

Afghanistan Disaster LIVE: Indian Air Power plane C-17 Globemaster has reached Hindon airbase from Kabul. This morning itself, this aircraft took off from Kabul with 168 passengers and landed at Hindon airbase with everybody protected. In line with the Ministry of Exterior Affairs, Afghans have been additionally on board together with 107 Indian nationals on this aircraft. All of the passengers on board the aircraft were safely landed in India.

107 Indians who reached Hindon from Kabul by way of this aircraft come with Indian-origin Afghan MP Narendra Singh Khalsa, Anarkali Honrayar and their households. Honrayar and Khalsa have been amongst the ones whom Taliban infantrymen took clear of Kabul airport on Saturday. The Taliban had stated that they're Afghans, so those other folks can not go away the rustic. On the other hand, they have been later deserted. On achieving India this morning, Narendra Singh Khalsa changed into emotional and stated that no matter he did for twenty years is over.

#WATCH | Afghanistan’s MP Narender Singh Khalsa breaks down as he reaches India from Kabul. “I think like crying…The whole lot that used to be constructed within the final twenty years is now completed. It’s 0 now,” he says. %.twitter.com/R4Cti5MCMv – ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Additionally Learn – Taliban ‘Abduct’ 150 Indians from Kabul Airport, Later Launched know what took place to this point

On the identical time, a kid has additionally include those other folks from Kabul to Hindon in this aircraft who didn't have an Indian passport, however the govt has no longer stopped him. After achieving India, this kid taking part in within the mom's lap, a video has additionally surfaced by which a lady is observed making like to her and right through this the woman seems to be more than pleased.

#WATCH | An toddler used to be a number of the 168 other folks evacuated from Afghanistan’s Kabul to Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Power’s C-17 plane %.twitter.com/DoR6ppHi4h – ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

An Afghan lady who reached Hindon from Kabul stated, “The placement in Afghanistan used to be deteriorating, so I’ve come right here with my daughter and two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers and sisters have come to our rescue. They (Taliban) burnt my area. I thank India for serving to us.”

Amidst the purchase of energy by way of the Taliban, individuals who reached Hindon Air Power Station in Ghaziabad from Kabul in Afghanistan have been examined for RTPCR. In the second one consignment this morning, 168 passengers, together with 107 Indian nationals, were delivered to Hindon from Afghanistan by way of Indian Air Power C-17 plane.