Afghanistan Disaster: Taliban entered the closed Indian consulate in Kandahar, Herat, took many automobiles and paperwork alongside

Afghanistan Disaster: The Taliban searched the Indian consulates locked in Kandahar and Herat two days in the past and reportedly took some paperwork from each the missions with them. In line with assets, the terrorists entered the consulate structures and took the parked automobiles with them. India has 4 Indian consulates positioned in Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad, which have been closed after the Taliban took keep an eye on of Kabul on 15 August.

Amid the dire state of affairs in Afghanistan, Indian Embassy workforce on Tuesday introduced again 120 Indians, together with ITBP workforce, from Kabul airport by means of Indian Air Pressure C-17 plane. Evacuation of the rest Indian employees was once additionally mentioned within the assembly of the Cupboard Committee on Safety (CCS), during which High Minister Narendra Modi directed to take all vital steps to deliver them again.

An legitimate had stated, "Modi, in two back-to-back conferences of the CCS on August 17 and 18, directed officers to offer all imaginable help and evacuation of Indians nonetheless stranded within the war-torn nation over the following few days. "

The federal government has additionally presented a brand new class of visas, ‘e-emergency ex-variety visa’, underneath which all Afghan nationals can practice to come back to India. The emergency visa can be legitimate for the primary six months. Previous, the Indian Embassy in Kabul was once functioning with much less personnel, however assessing the dire state of affairs within the nation, the federal government determined to deliver all of them again.

(Enter IANS)