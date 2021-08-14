Afghanistan: Taliban observation – We will be able to now not goal embassy or diplomats, India’s paintings is commendable

Amidst the hastily deteriorating safety scenario in Afghanistan, the spokesperson of the 15 May Organization Taliban has claimed to reiterate the dedication to not goal the embassies or diplomats. Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen from Doha information company ANI In the most recent interview over the telephone, he mentioned, “There’s no danger to the embassies and diplomats from our facet. We will be able to now not goal any embassy or diplomat. Now we have mentioned this time and again in our statements. That is our dedication.Additionally Learn – Taliban’s havoc in Afghanistan, those nations together with India mentioned – won’t acknowledge the federal government imposed at the energy of energy

Recognize the whole thing India has completed for the folk of Afghanistan

On the way forward for the initiatives ready by way of India in Afghanistan, the Taliban Spokesperson mentioned, “We admire the whole thing now we have completed for the folk of Afghanistan comparable to dams, nationwide and infrastructure initiatives and the rest that may give a contribution to the advance of Afghanistan. , is for reconstruction and financial prosperity for the folk. Additionally Learn – Australia got here ahead to lend a hand Afghan electorate, referred to as other people threatened by way of Taliban to their nation

Dedicated to not permit somebody to make use of Afghan soil in opposition to any nation, together with neighboring nations

When requested whether or not Taliban can guarantee India that Afghan soil may not be used in opposition to it, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Suhail Shaheen used to be requested. In this, the Taliban spokesperson mentioned – Now we have a basic coverage that we’re dedicated not to permitting somebody to make use of Afghan soil in opposition to any nation, together with neighboring nations.

Deep ties with Pak-based terror teams now not according to truth

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Suhail Shaheen informed ANI on Taliban having deep hyperlinks with Pak-based terror groups- “Those are baseless allegations. They aren’t according to floor truth, however at the foundation of politically motivated objectives according to a few of their insurance policies against us.

Experiences of Indian delegation assembly Taliban, cannot verify

Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Suhail Shaheen had studies of Indian delegation assembly our delegation, however I will not verify it. To my wisdom, the (separate) assembly has now not taken position, however the day gone by we had a gathering in Doha, which used to be additionally attended by way of an Indian delegation.