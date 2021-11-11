Afghanistan’s women’s soccer team played a game again after escaping from the Taliban regime

Pure happiness: the Afghans played a match again after two months

After escaping from the Taliban regime, the players of the Afghanistan national soccer team they played a game again after two months. It was in Qatar, in the Khalifa International Stadium which will host the 2022 World Cup, in a friendly with the local team played this Wednesday, which won 5-0, but the result was anecdotal on a day of great emotion that surpassed the sports field.

Since the Taliban regime regained control of Afghanistan in August, many of its inhabitants have sought to emigrate to other countries. Qatar facilitated evacuation of 70 thousand people from Kabul, including the members of the women’s soccer team, who have temporary residence in that country.

Due to the situation in their country, the Afghan players went two months without playing. For all that they lived to be able to leave Afghanistan and for having the chance to enjoy the game they love so much, it was a double joy. With mixed feelings for those who remained in their country, but with the joy of stepping back onto a playing field after so long.

The players in the warm-up for the friendly against Qatar

At the time, the former captain of the Afghan national team, Khalida Popal, came to ask her colleagues to burn their shirts and flee the country. He remained in the national team until 2011 and also focused on coordinating the team as Director of the Afghanistan Soccer Association. That year he had to flee the country due to death threats.

The Afghan national team was created in 2007 and has always been in the spotlight. Popal also advised the players to delete their posts and photos with the team on social media to avoid retaliation. “The last few days have been very stressful, but today we have achieved an important victory,” he said after achieving the exodus of soccer players from the national team along with team members and family members on a flight from Kabul.

Sport is often key to helping its protagonists and in this case the Afghan team feels they have a new opportunity. Each cut, each closure, a shot, goal, or whatever, will have an added value for them.

The former captain of the national team, Khalida Popal, was the flag bearer for the Afghan national team (AP Photos / Jan M. Olsen, File)

Since the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, women have been banned from playing sports. First it was cricket and then the other disciplines.

At the end of October it was known that the volleyball player, Mahjab Judge, was beheaded by the Taliban, according to the Italian Volleyball Federation in a statement posted on Facebook. Mahjabin, played for the Kabul Township Volleyball Club, but failed to escape Afghanistan in recent months.

