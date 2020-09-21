AFI Fest to Close With Leary Documentary ‘My Psychedelic Love Story’

AFI Fest will shut its 34th version on Oct. 22 with the world premiere of Showtime’s Timothy Leary documentary “My Psychedelic Love Story,” directed by Errol Morris.

The movie explores the darkish aspect of the Leary saga and the way his doomed relationship together with his former accomplice Joanna Harcourt-Smith served as the ultimate nail within the coffin for the counterculture of the 1960s and ’70s.

AFI Fest, which goes digital this yr with out the standard glitzy Hollywood premieres on the TCL Chinese language Theatre, introduced final week that Rachel Brosnahan’s crime drama “I’m Your Girl” had been chosen as its opening night time title. The pageant mentioned Monday that it’s going to host the world premieres of Kelly Oxford’s “Pink Skies Forward” and Angel Kristi Williams’ “Actually Love” as well as to particular displays of Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer’s “Fireball” and Mira Nair’s “A Appropriate Boy.”

“Celebrating the range of nice cinematic storytelling, our Particular Displays provide our viewers the chance to expertise new tales and new voices at this yr’s AFI FEST,” mentioned Michael Lumpkin, Director of AFI Festivals. ”From first-time administrators and established masters to fiction and nonfiction to collection, these excellent movies affirm the vitality and creativity of our resilient movie group.”

“My Psychedelic Love Story” explores why Leary, a number one advocate of LSD within the 1960s, determined to develop into an informant in 1974 to shorten his jail sentence on a drug conviction. Morris and Harcourt-Smith reexamine this chaotic interval of her life and discover the thriller of the Leary saga: his interval of exile, reimprisonment and subsequent cooperation with the authorities. The movie is impressed by Harcourt-Smith’s memoir, “Tripping the Bardo with Timothy Leary: My Psychedelic Love Story.”