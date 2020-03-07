AFI Postpones Life Achievement Award Gala in Wake of Coronavirus

The American Movie Institute has postponed its Life Achievement Award gala because of considerations over the unfold of coronavirus.

The annual ceremony, set this 12 months to honor Julie Andrews, was scheduled to happen April 25 on the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The occasion will probably be rescheduled for a date in early summer season.

“AFI’s determination to postpone the occasion is just in response to the quickly evolving nature of present occasions and our promise to make sure the well-being of the artists and viewers that collect every year to have a good time America’s artwork kind,” stated AFI CEO and president, Bob Gazzale. “This transfer will enable our full consideration to concentrate on the various items that Julie Andrews has given the world.”

In current weeks, dozens of occasions corresponding to film premieres, live shows and gatherings involving public crowds have been canceled to fight the quickly spreading virus. South by Southwest, the annual movie competition that was alleged to happen March 16-22 in Austin, Texas, was referred to as off on Friday.

Globally, over 100,000 individuals have been affected by coronavirus and greater than 3,000 have died in a pandemic that began in China however has unfold internationally. In the USA, there was 300 confirmed circumstances. As of Saturday morning, the loss of life toll in the U.S. has reached 17, in line with the Washington Publish.

Different high-profile occasions just like the Cannes Movie Pageant, because of happen Could 12-23 in France, are nonetheless scheduled to happen, however officers have stated they’re carefully monitoring the virus and its unfold. CinemaCon, an exhibition commerce present held yearly in Las Vegas, can also be anticipated to proceed as deliberate. Nevertheless, the Nationwide Affiliation of Theatre Homeowners, the group that holds CinemaCon, has elevated well being and sanitation measures.

The AFI Life Achievement Award was based in 1973. Final 12 months’s recipient was Denzel Washington, whereas Diane Keaton, George Clooney, John Williams and Morgan Freeman have been honored in current years.