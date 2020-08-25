AFI Teams With Universal on Free ‘Black Stories Matter’ Series

MONDAY, AUG. 24

‘Black Stories Matter’ Series Launches

The American Movie Institute and Universal Footage have launched a week-long “Black Stories Matter” collection with “BlacKkKlansman,” “Get Out,” “Women Journey,” “Loving” and “Straight Outta Compton” accessible without spending a dime by way of Aug. 30.

AFI Film Membership content material will characteristic new interviews with composer Terence Blanchard, director Malcolm D. Lee, cinematographer and AFI alum Matthew Libatique, actors Ruth Negga and Ron Stallworth and author Tracy Oliver. Amazon, Apple, Constitution, Comcast, Cox, Dish, FandangoNOW, Redbox, Verizon and Vudu are providing the movies.

“For many years, Universal has supported thought-provoking tales and highly effective views which have served to enlighten, enrich and entertain,” mentioned Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Leisure Group and an AFI trustee. “By means of this partnership with AFI, we’re proud to additional shine a light-weight on these distinctly necessary works that proceed to so poignantly amplify right this moment’s dialog.”

Landmark Theatres Unveils Reopening Plans

Unbiased movie specialist Landmark Theatres has introduced plans to reopen venues in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Louis on Friday.

Openings stay restricted by authorities tips in different cities, however the firm hopes to reopen by mid-September in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Detroit, Dallas, Houston and Washington, D.C.

President and Chief Working Officer Paul Serwitz mentioned the chain will likely be observing seating capability and social distancing necessities and intensifying cleansing protocols to adjust to tips from the Heart for Illness Management and Prevention and the Division of Well being and Human Providers.

AARP Awards Scheduled for March

The AARP’s Films for Grownups Awards has been scheduled for March 4, 2021, following a revamp of the awards season schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, given altering traits in leisure, Films for Grownups will broaden its classes to incorporate its first tv awards together with Greatest Tv Series, Greatest Film Made for Tv or Restricted Series, Greatest Actress, and Greatest Actor.

“The expansion in streaming lately has been fueled largely by good, beautifully produced, directed and acted content material that speaks to a grownup viewers,” mentioned Heather Nawrocki, AARP vp of Films for Grownups. “It’s time to acknowledge the groundswell of wonderful streaming and tv programming and the grownup viewers that’s consuming it. AARP’s Films for Grownups initiative has lengthy sought to combat ageism within the leisure business by spotlighting and inspiring the creation of nice content material for and about older adults.”