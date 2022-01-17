Africa Cup: the blooper of the Ivory Coast goalkeeper that allowed Sierra Leone to equalize at the last minute

An error by the Ivory Coast goalkeeper allowed Sierra Leone to equalize at the last minute

Victory seemed to be sealed for Ivory Coast. There were less than 30 seconds to go until the end of the game and everything indicated that the match against Sierra Leone It would end with a victory in his favor that would allow him to achieve passage to the round of 16 of the Africa Cup. However, a miscalculation by the goalkeeper Badra-Ali Sangaré was going to twist history in unexpected ways for the elephants.

The third and last minute of injury time was played in the match that registered a partial victory for Ivory Coast by 2-1. At that moment, a defender from the team that was ahead played the ball backwards with a header. In his desperate attempt to avoid the corner, the goalkeeper Sangare he tried to catch the ball with his hands, but it slipped away and ended up at the rival striker’s feet Steven Caulker, who was attentive and well located waiting for the mistake. The Sierra Leone attacker only had to send the cross back and, to the bewilderment of the Ivory Coast defense, Al-Hadji Kamara He recovered after a stumble and defined the goal.

The conquest sentenced the 2-2 and unleashed the euphoria of the Sierra Leone squad, which thus achieved a historic result against one of the favorites of the tournament, which has players like Ibrahim Sangare (PSV Eindhoven), Franck Kessie (Milan), Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal), Sebastien Haller (Ajax) oh Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) on their campus. The Sierra Leoneans also retain the possibility of qualifying for the round of 16, something they have never achieved in the history of the tournament. In your country there were huge celebrations for this equality achieved in the last moment of the game.

The disappointment of the Ivory Coast players after Sierra Leone’s draw (REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani)

In the previous one, the party had had numerous emotions. Already 12 minutes into the first half, Ivory Coast had a penalty that wasted Franck Yannick Kessiebut after some time Sebastien Haller managed to score 1-0. Already in the complement, about 10 ‘, Musa Noah Kamara He arranged with an unappealable left foot a tie that would not last long since ten minutes later Nicolas Pepe returned to advance those led by the French Patrice Beaumelle with a shot from the edge of the box. Already in injury time the goalkeeper’s blooper would arrive Sangare and the opportunism of Al-Hadji Kamará to decree the final 2-2.

“We are not going to hide it, we had everything we needed to beat this rival, dWe should have scored more goals. We were not good in either of the two areas”, admitted the Ivorian attacker Sébastien Haller.

This result prevents Ivory Coast confirm their ticket to the round of 16, something that countries like Cameroon, Nigeria Y Morocco. The Ivorians remain leaders of the Group E of the African Cup, with four points. Second is Equatorial Guinea, with three, followed by Sierra Leone, with 2, and Algeria, with one. The latter selected is the current champion of the contest and after his 1-0 loss this Sunday against the Equatorial Guineans seriously complicated his chances of continuing in the competition.

On the third and last day of the Group Phase, the teams that will advance to the next instance will be defined. The parties of the zone will be Ivory Coast-Algeria and Sierra Leone-Equatorial Guinea. It should be noted that the first two of each Group and the four best third parties will pass.

