African swine fever spreading in Assam, orders to kill thousands of pigs

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered about 12,000 pigs to be killed in the areas severely affected by African swine fever and asked the authorities to give adequate compensation to the owners of the pigs. This information was given in an official statement.

A senior official of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said that 18,000 pigs have died in 14 districts of the state so far due to the virus. The official said that the work of killing the pigs will be done in a radius of one kilometer in 30 affected areas in 14 affected districts and this work will be started immediately.

Let me tell you that Assam is also battling the Corona virus along with the whole country. The number of corona virus infections in the country has reached more than 56 lakhs. Whereas in Assam also the number of infected is increasing continuously. So far, one lakh 61 thousand people have been infected in Assam, while 586 people have died. There are about 30 thousand active cases in the state.