Victims had been used as guinea pigs nevertheless denied get admission to to ensuing therapies. This time, Massive Pharma must be held to account

The yr I turned 11, my uncle Josiah Ssesanga was as soon as admitted to a well being middle in Uganda with meningitis. It was as soon as 1994, and he was as soon as HIV certain. Between him and lack of life stood a tattered post-civil warfare nicely being gadget.

Cures for HIV and Aids existed in several parts of the sector, nevertheless in Uganda they had been mostly restricted to those utilized in scientific trials. For my uncle’s express an an infection – cryptococcal meningitis – there was as soon as a drug known as Fluconazole. Nonetheless he didn’t realize it existed; regardless, he wouldn’t had been able to find the money for it. and even amongst victims who took it, finest 12% survived previous six months.

