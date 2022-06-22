After 10 months of inactivity, Nadia Podoroska returned to tennis and made her debut with a victory in Wimbledon qualy

Rosarina returned to activity after 10 months

She came back in her best version. After so long waiting, Nadia Podoroska was able to compete again after almost a year without playing officially and on his return he achieved a good win for the first round of the qualy Wimbledonthe Grand Slam english on grass the rosary, semi-finalist at Roland Garros 2020 and now figure number 173 in the WTA rankingbeat the American Asia Muhammad (167) by 6-3 y 6-3. The last presentation of his had been 10 months, in August 2021, when he lost with the Belgian Greet Minen en el US Open.

In the second round of qualifying for the main draw of Wimbledonthe tennis player 25 years will face the Australian Jaimee Fourlis (153), who comes from eliminating the bosnia Dea Herdzelas 5-7, 7-6 (4) and 6-4.

Podoroskawhich came to be 36th in the world in mid-2021, his best historical position, he had physical problems (a proximal tendinopathy of the right hamstring, located on the back of the thigh, near the hip), which prevented him from reaching continuity in the circuit. For instance, throughout the 2021 could hardly play 36 partieswith a record of 17 wins and 19 losses. His most important victory was against the American Serena Williams at the tournament in Rome.

For its part, the Buenos Aires Lourdes Carle also had a positive start: in his first qualy of a tournament Grand Slamthe original of Daireaux (ranking 152) surpassed Kateryna Baindl (149) by 3-6, 6-1 y 6-3. With victory guaranteed, their next match will be in the second round with the Taiwanese En-Shuo Liang (195). Meanwhile, the santafesina Paula Ormaechea (154) will be the third Argentine in the qualy feminine of Wimbledon: will debut against Croatian Jana Fett (254).

In another corner of Europe, John Baptist Torres was eliminated in the opening round of Challenger of Milan, in Italy, losing in the debut against Fabian Marozsan 6-2 and 6-2. Vicente López’s young man from Buenos Aires and located in the place 286 of the ecumenical ranking of tennisfell in the first phase of the tournament against the Hungarian (297), after 1 hour and 15 minutes of gameplay.

The contest of Milanin the Italian region of Lombardyis played on surface courts of brick dustdistribute a 45.730 euros in prizes and has another Argentine: Federico Coria, first seeded in the tournament, who yesterday presented himself with a victory. Rosario, located in the post 70 of the ATP world rankingsurpassed the Serbian Pedja Krstin (369) by 6-1 y 6-1, and in the round of 16 will face the Belgian tomorrow Joris De Loore (430), who defeated the Dutch veteran the day before Robin Haase (256) 6-2 and 6-1.

KEEP READING

An American tennis player starred in one of the worst serves in history

A Russian tennis player changed her nationality to avoid exclusion from Wimbledon

Unusual: tennis player Dominic Thiem was accused of recording an adult movie but the truth surprised everyone

End of the cycle: Juan Martín del Potro disappeared from the ATP ranking