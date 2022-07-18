After 11 years of its premiere, ‘Game of Thrones’ is still the most downloaded series on the Internet according to a report

Software and audiovisual content is usually the most downloaded on the Internet. It is no surprise that users have sometimes resorted to illicit methods when it comes to consuming certain types of audiovisual content, although it is still interesting that, over time, the same titles are the ones that monopolize the first positions in terms of downloads protected by copyright.

Through a Uswitch report, it has been found out which are the most downloaded series, movies, software and video games on the Internet. To do this, they have made a comparison between the most searched terms on Google, making it clear that, for years to come, ‘Game of Thrones’ continues to hold the throne in terms of downloads on the Internet.

Despite the time, the list of the most downloaded does not change

In the report we can see all kinds of audiovisual content, the vast majority being entertainment for the general public. In addition, an overview of the most downloaded copyrighted software is also given, a list in which there is everything, except surprises.



Image: Uswitch

As for the HBO series, monopolizes the first position with some 8,650 searches each month for its illegal reproduction in 2022. Even after its end three years later, the series remains one of the most talked about in the world. And it is not for less, since for better or for worse, it marked a before and after on television, still today, one of the series most recommended by the public (despite its controversial ending).

‘Game of thrones’ is followed by series like ‘Euphoria’ with 7,960 searches, and even ‘Friends’, another great example that endures despite its years, with 5,060 monthly searches on Google. Series such as ‘Family Guy’, ‘Attack on the Titans’, ‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘The Office’, ‘Breaking Bad’, or ‘The Walking Dead’, also stand out in the list of these 15 most downloaded fiction series according to Uswitch.

If we go to the movies, it is Marvel that holds the throne, with ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ being number one with 83,390 monthly Google searches, followed by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Interstellar’. Other outstanding titles go through ‘Star Wars’, ‘Joker’, ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Good Will Hunting’, ‘Pulp Fiction’, or ‘The Matrix’, which remain among the 15 most downloaded movies on the Internet according to the study.



Image: Uswitch

In the part that touches us most deeply, we see how the panorama continues to be indistinct in terms of downloading software protected by copyright. And it is that Photoshop continues to monopolize the first place in terms of downloads on the Internet according to Uswitch, with 49,970 monthly Google searches. It is followed by the most popular applications from Microsoft’s Office suite, ie Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or the entire suite itself. Nor is Windows 10, Adobe Illustrator, Windows 11, Corel Draw, or WinRAR, among others, far behind.

Lastly, the report also reviews the list of the most illegally downloaded video games on the Internet. In the first place is Minecraft, the popular Mojang game that, more than a decade later, still one of the most played and downloaded from history. It is followed by works like Roblox, GTA, Spider-Man, Among Us, Far Cry 6 and more.

Although downloads of copyright-protected content is something that cannot be stopped, the rise of streaming platforms and the improvement of these services are greatly influencing this fact.