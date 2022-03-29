after 15 months, getting an RTX is even “affordable”

The price of components in pc it has been aggravated since 2020. The lack of semiconductors and the growth of crypto mining has caused many assemblers to scale the price range of many graphics cards to limits rarely seen. find one RTX 30 of NVIDIA at a good price has become a authentic odysseybut maybe we have to be positive for the rest of the year.

It is not the first time that we have commented on the price of GPUs in the market, but far from the somewhat bumpy launch of the RTX 3050 at the beginning of the year and the stock and price problem that we suffered on Black Friday, 3DCenter has given us esperanza. The German blog has been analyzing the price of graphics cards on the market for months and, as they anticipate, in this month of March we have reached the lowest level in more than a year.

If we look at the shared graph, the highest point the past occurred mayo and the protagonist was the NVIDIA RTX 30 family with nothing less than a price 200% higher than the price recommended by the Californian company. It is true that in January we started a downward trend, but few could have imagined that only 3 months later, we would have reached a new low after only one 25% markup.

It should also be borne in mind that the analysis carried out by 3DCenter is limited only to the territories of Germany and Austria, so we are not talking about global prices. However, this average can be transferred without much problem to other countries in the European region, albeit with small percentage variations.

Graphics card price trend 2021-2022 in 🇩🇪🇦🇹, updated March 27, 2022 👉 Lowest level of price exaggeration since start of last year (2021). 👉 AMD now (at average) +25% over MSRP (–10PP), nVidia as well +25% (–16PP).https://t.co/OwgataWJSv pic.twitter.com/el5Qqql8RW — 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) March 28, 2022

The German blog post is not unique. TechRadar collected the statements of Tyler Davies, director of Box.co.uk, dated yesterday, March 27, who anticipated that the price of GPUs “would become attractive to the buyer” in the face of May of this year. At the moment, the price of the RTX 3070 in PcComponentes remains above 800 eurosa lower price than 900 and even 1,000 to those who arrived at the end of 2021.