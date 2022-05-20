After 17 years banished from Yu-Gi-Oh!, Konami removes the ban from one of the most powerful cards

‘Change of Heart’ returns to the original card game with its signature move: kidnap and use an opponent.

With Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel in full swing, we must not forget that the original card game still has a large number of players. As it happens in any proposal of the style, Yu-Gi-Oh! has been changing its own rules over the years, resulting in the suspension of cards that, over time, had become too powerful to participate in the games.

In April 2005, those responsible for Yu-Gi-Oh! they made this decision with the letter Change of Heart, since its use on the board caused a brutal change in the development of the game. After all, his move was based on kidnapping an enemy and use it during a turn; an ability that ended up being too powerful for the current matchups.

However, we could say that there has been a change of mind with Change of Heart. According to what we read in Polygon, it seems that the card will return to the board after 17 years banishment, so we will have to reformulate our strategies in case we find an opponent who has this ability. Of course, this is good news for all Yu-Gi-Oh! fans, as Change of Heart has an important role in the anime and, therefore, its return has been much celebrated.

If you are interested in the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! but you don’t know how to enter it, you can consult our analysis of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and discover a game that promises to entertain both veteran players and new users. In addition, it should be noted that its developers bring the experience to a good handful of platforms, so its game is available on consoles and PCs, although you can also carry the cards in your pocket with its mobile version.

