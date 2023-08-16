After 25 Days, Barbie Vs Oppenheimer At The Box Office Around The World:

The Barbenheimer wave has finally died down a bit, however both movies are still making a lot of money. After nearly a month, both Barbie as well as Oppenheimer have won, which is a huge win at the box office around the world.

Soon, the movie starring Margot Robbie will make more money than any other movie in the world. On the other hand, the thriller led by Cillian Murphy is also going great. Read on to find out more.

Barbie Made $1.19 Billion At The Box Office Around The World:

Box Office Mojo’s latest report says that after 25 days, Barbie has made a huge sum of $1.19 billion at the box office around the world.

Within the days to come, it will earn more money than The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which made $1.35 billion. This is because the movie is likely to do well over the weekend.

So far, Christopher Nolan’s first movie as a director, Oppenheimer, has made $650.85 million around the world. Similar to Barbie, it is expected to make more money over the weekend.

Margot Robbie’s Salary Was Worth More Than $50 Million:

It’s already one of Nolan’s highest-grossing movies, and it will be fascinating to observe how far it gets. Also, it is known that Margot Robbie receives a lot for her part in Barbie, which is a billion-dollar hit.

She is expecting to make over $50 million within pay as well as box office bonuses. Since she also makes movies, this means that she gets more money from the movie than her co-stars.

I, Tonya, regarding former figure skater Tonya Harding and the way she was involved in the attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan, was LuckyChap’s first movie. It was a huge hit, making more than $58 million at box offices around the world on a budget of only $11 million.

Robbie Played A Role In The Movie, And She Used Her Star Power In Order To Get The Others In The Door:

It was a big job. Robbie said that the cofounders were “too young as well as dumb” to fully understand what they were getting into at the time, yet they liked the story. Robbie played a lead role in the movie, and her fame helped the group get their foot within the door.

In 2018, she told Vogue Australia that her long-term goal was to have a “very established production company alongside a diverse body of work and hopefully critical acclaim.” This company would be its own thing, not just “Margot Robbie’s company.”

Even though Tonya was a hit, LuckyChap didn’t want to rest on its laurels. The company informed The Hollywood Reporter that they needs to show they weren’t just a one-hit wonder. After putting away the ice skates, the company, which enjoyed deals with Amazon for TV and Warner Bros.,

Robbie Said That Running A Business Is Hard And Takes Up A Lot Of Time:

For movies, she made movies like “Birds of Prey” and “Promising Young Woman.” For TV, she made shows like “Maid” and “Dollface,” which were all about women. Robbie additionally utilized LuckyChap to give the go-ahead to projects like a paid six-week writing program for women.

Even so, the hard work hasn’t been free. Robbie told Vogue that she has missed out on important life events. She said, “Running a business was stressful as well as takes a lot of time, but it’s very rewarding.”

Still, she said, “work never feels such as work to me” as her business partners are her closest companions and they use that closeness to help the business reach its full potential.

Barbie Movies Were Banned In Lebanon And Kuwait:

The group is picky about what they do, but once they decide to do something, they do it with a bold, fun, and persistent attitude.

The director of “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell, told the Journal that LuckyChap doesn’t try to please Hollywood or anyone else. “They will support you even if it brings them in trouble.”

Margot Robbie’s fake alter ego is about a lot more in common with Monoply’s “Rich Uncle” Pennybags than she does now. Robbie could make enough money to buy a handmade earring from Magic Ken if Barbie keeps beating box office predictions.

Robbie Earned $50 Million Off Of Barbie’s $1 Billion In Sales:

She could buy regarding 222,000 Earring Magic Kens, to be exact. Variety says that Robbie is going to make $50 million off of the $1 billion-earning Barbie.

The money will come from her income and how well the movie does at the box office. This makes her this generation’s Jack Nicholson, who earned such money upon the back end of Batman that he wore a Batman pin within interviews for the DVD.

Even though he got a portion of the money from the merchandise, we should hope that Robbie got a few of the money from the “I am Kenough” sweatshirts. Robbie has a lot to do with the success of the movie in many ways. First, she was not the only person who played a role in the movie.

Gal Gadot Was Asked To Play Barbie In The Barbie Movie:

She was technically hired as a director before slipping into and out of her very high heels, and Robbie is said to be the one who persuaded Greta Gerwig to go to Barbie Land.

Robbie didn’t really want to act Barbie she felt Gal Gadot would add an appropriate amount of “dorky” energy to the part. Gadot, for her part, said that Robbie’s words “touched” her.

“Barbie” also brought back people who hadn’t been to the movies since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent survey by The Quorum discovered that 11 percent of the 1,800 Americans who went to see “Barbie” hadn’t been to a film since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and another 11 percent couldn’t remember the last time they headed to the movies at all.