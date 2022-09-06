After 25 years in the company, one of Sony’s main bosses retires from his duties

Masayasu Ito is retiring as Representative Director and Vice President of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

More and more notable changes are taking place in the video game industry, although most of them have to do with players in the industry joining larger companies to open new stages in their careers. Is now Sony Interactive Entertainment the one with news.

The entertainment division of the Japanese company will lose Masayasu Ito, who to date acts as representative director and vice president. As of October 1, he will cease to occupy his position in the company and, as reported by Gematsu and Sony Japan itself, he will be Lin Tao his substitute.

His withdrawal from SIE is due to ageIn turn, it has been announced that Kiichiro Urata, head of Japan Asia partnership development and relations for Sony Interactive Entertainment, will also be named a director of the company. According to confirmation from a Sony representative to Bloomberg, Ito is retires due to age and not for other reasons, that is, that he retires.

This change is important for the video game division because Ito has been in the company for about 25 years (14 in SIE and the previous eleven in Sony Corporation), also dealing in its last stage with playing an important role in PlayStation hardware plans, including PlayStation 5 or virtual reality devices.

