After 4 hours with A Plague Tale: Requiem I already need its final version: new gameplay and details

Rats, stealth, and drama are back in the long-awaited sequel to A Plague Tale, and after nearly four hours of playing, there’s every reason to be excited about an action-adventure game that looks outrageously good.

When they put in your hands a crossbow equipped with fire bolts and you also have the power to check to a legion of wheel thirsty for blood, it is normal to feel so powerful that nothing and no one scares you. But the great thing about A Plague Tale: Requiem is that despite giving you more options to escape and protect yourself from death, in no case does the distressing feeling of fragility how well it worked in the original game. I have led rats to cruelly devour soldiers whom I have also mercilessly incinerated, and yet I have never stopped walking in fear of death. Amicia and Hugo have become stronger in the sequel to the remarkable A Plague Tale: Innocence, but they are still children facing an almighty army, so the secrecy is still your best choice. And I think it’s something Asobo Studios He has understood very well in this new adventure that I have had the pleasure of testing a few weeks after its launch. But there are many other details that have delighted me after spending four hours with Requiem, starting with the greater freedom of action.

The settings I’ve explored set in a later part of the story are not only larger than the original but also offer more alternatives when it comes to overcoming obstacles. In this sense, it reminded me of one of the sagas of my childhood, the mythical Thief series, because you can do that kind of “perrerías” that video game fans like so much. I mean, for example, blowing out a soldier’s lantern so that the rats will eat it up in a second; or set fire to part of the stage charring the enemies; or guide the steps of the rats with new alchemical ingredients to get them out of the way… or to eat other soldiers. Not another thing, but eating they eat like nobody else. My point is that there is no single escape route to reach your goal, and even there is room for improvisation. A plan that goes wrong can take you down a very different path than you had planned, but perhaps more effective. And those details are great.

What does not change is that feeling of fragility that I was telling you about before because even when a soldier accompanies you capable of killing any enemy, you act with a certain fear of death. And that’s the key. You can order him to charge any opponent but in return you know that the noise of the fight is going to attract the attention of many other soldiers. And of course, escaping will be -possibly- more difficult. Without forgetting that poor Arnaud will be overcome and will end up dying. Game over. Still, if you prefer a bloodiest approach the game puts the tools at your disposal to be quite creative killing those around you. It’s also fun if you play it like that; but don’t forget that stealth is your best ally even in this most violent scenario.

What excites me about A Plague Tale: Requiem

One of the things that impressed me the most about the first A Plague Tale was its settings, with some absolutely spectacular scenes that took your breath away. And seen what has been seen, it does not seem that Requiem is going to lose that capacity for amazement. From the outset I was surprised by the variety of landscapes through which I have moved in just four hours, going through beautiful flowery meadows, lush Mediterranean forests, arid areas and even a beach on the shores of the Mediterranean just moments before a storm unloads its fury on us . If you are passionate about photo mode in video games, you will go crazy taking snapshots wherever you go. But beyond the spectacular nature and realism of the landscapes, the best thing I can say about these scenarios is that they give a lot of room when it comes to exploring them and hiding in them.

Stealth takes on a greater role, getting much closer to the experience we would have in any infiltration adventure.The feeling I have with this sequel is that stealth takes on a greater role, getting much closer to the experience we would have in any infiltration adventure, with open scenarios where there are enemies everywhere and lots of areas to hide. There are so many that Hugo’s new ability to detect enemies even through walls is great. With this and other new “combat” tools from Amicia, as well as more interactive scenarios, sneaking out from under the watchful eyes of enemies is an even more fun experience. The downside is that, at least in this demo, the artificial intelligence of the soldiers did not always show their best face, with some situations in which they can be easily fooled. In others, however, when we generate a lot of noise or discover a dead body, the surrounding enemies go into an alert mode that leads them to track everything around them, creating infiltration situations that make your heart sink.

Beyond moving through the shadows as ninjas, A Plague Tale also stood out at the time for the puzzles. What can I tell you about it? Well, I would have liked to see some more, although it points to good manners. As the scenarios are larger, it seems that the solution to the puzzle is not always going to be in sight, which sometimes means avoiding a sea of ​​​​rats using fire in our favor. Nothing new, at least for now, but it is undeniable that Asobo knows how to create dramatic game situations in which it seems that the end is near and there is no escape. In this sense, he has surprised me so much rhythm of action like how well puzzles are interspersed with narrative and stealth. It’s just a glimpse of what the game hides, but it looks good!

In the purely aesthetic, the game does not disappoint. looks outrageously good, the settings are super nice, the plague of rats impresses more than ever, and also the fantastic design and modeling of the protagonists and enemies, especially in the cinematics, which are shot with exquisite taste. In addition, this sequel comes with another great news under its arm because it has been confirmed that A Plague Tale: Requiem will have voices in Spanish, although in this demo the game was still in English. But as you can see, I am quite excited about what I have seen.

It’s only been four hours of play but it’s been so intense and fun that I’m like crazy waiting for launch day to discover all the secrets hidden in an adventure that has everything to become one of the great games of 2022. The return of Hugo and Amicia promise to live up to it.