After 5 months, the doors of the Vaishnodevi temple opened to the devotees, but this is the way to see

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir): The doors of the famous Mata Vaishnodevi temple located on the Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir have been opened for devotees. After being closed for nearly five months due to Corona virus, other shrines, including this temple in the union territory, were opened to devotees on Sunday morning. Khushwinder Singh of the 12-member group who came from Jammu to visit the temple told PTI, “I used to come to the temple at least once a month. I am feeling fortunate to be here on the very first day of the temple opening. ‘ Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona figures not improving, 944 deaths in 24 hours

Singh reached the base camp at Katra at four in the morning. This was the first batch to visit the holy cave. After this, the doors of the temple opened again at six o’clock for the devotees. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said, “Vaishno Devi Yatra was stopped as a precautionary on March 18 to prevent the spread of corona virus. Now when the administration has decided to reopen religious places, the board has taken all necessary steps in view of the challenge of this dreaded infectious disease. ‘ Also Read – Schools to be opened only after the corona epidemic is over, government release statement

Jammu & Kashmir: Mata Vaishno Devi Temple will reopen for public today, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to COVID-19. Only 2,000 people will be allowed to visit the temple per day. A devotee says, “successful happy that people can visit the temple once again.” pic.twitter.com/BDYQA1z5WK Also Read – Important information for school children and their parents, the government released a statement about the opening of the school – ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

In the first week, 2,000 devotees will be able to visit the temple every day, out of which 1,900 will be from Jammu and Kashmir and the remaining 100 people will be from other states. He told that devotees coming from outside the Red Zone and Jammu and Kashmir will have to undergo a Kovid-19 investigation, whose report will confirm that they will be free of infection.