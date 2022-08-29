After 50 years of waiting, Artemis prepares to conquer the Moon

Artemis I, the return to the Moon



The 50-year wait is over and a new mission to the Moon will be released this morning NASA on the Artemis I mission, where an innovator will be tested unmanned rocket and capsule to ensure that all systems function properly.

The mission, named after the twin goddess of Apollo, seeks not only to bring humans back to the Moon, but also to ensure that they stay there permanently. Y with that same technology, to be able in the 2030s to reach the planet Mars with astronauts on board.

Artemis 1, is to test the SLS system and the Orion crew capsule located at the tip of the rocket (REUTERS / Joe Skipper)

The launch will take place at 9:33 Argentine time (12:33 GMT), from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The mission, planned for more than a decade, is highly symbolic for NASA, as it will test a new rocket called Space Launch System (SLS) o Space Launch System and a new space capsule, called Orion, larger than Apollo and with the capacity to transport up to 4 astronauts instead of the 3 that the one launched five decades ago had.

The objective of the flight, which will last six weeks and was baptized Artemis 1, is to test the SLS system and the Orion crew capsule located at the tip of the rocket. But the ultimate goal with this new technology is to return humans to the Moon and within the next decade to Mars. “Let’s stress it and test it. We’re going to have it do things that we would never do with a crew on board to try to make it as safe as possible,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

If all goes well, in 2024 a new takeoff is scheduled by NASA, now with astronauts. Artemis II’s voyage will orbit the Moon and it will prove that the astronauts will be able to withstand the long journey of several weeks. Finally, in 2025 Artemis III will make the descent to the surface of the Moon where the crew will step on our natural satellite with the intention of staying there for days with the aim of establishing a permanent colony in the coming years.

“The Artemis I mission will be the first step in this long-awaited return of humanity to the Moon. Next December marks the 50th anniversary of the last great trip to our natural satellite. After Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s historic first landing on the moon in July 1969, five other Apollo missions did the same. The last one was Apollo 17 in December 1972, and with it, we said goodbye for a long time -and until now- to the great trips through space, ”he explained to Infobae the astronomer Diego Bagú, former director of the Planetarium of La Plata.

NASA’s new rocket for the Artemis I mission called SLS is 98 meters tall and is the most powerful ever built by NASA. It is a rocket 10 meters shorter and thinner than the famous Saturn V, with which the feat of stepping on the Moon was achieved half a century ago. But it is more powerful. With 8.8 million pounds (4 million kilograms) of thrust. Unlike the streamlined Saturn V, the new rocket features a pair of reshaped NASA space shuttle boosters on each side. The thrusters will blast off after two minutes, just like the shuttle’s thrusters did, but they won’t eventually be fished out of the Atlantic for reuse, but burned on entering Earth. The core stage will continue to burn before separating and crashing into the Pacific. Two hours after liftoff and already in planetary orbit, an upper stage will send the capsule, Orion, hurtling towards the Moon.

NASA’s high-tech automated Orion capsule is named after the constellation, one of the brightest in the night sky. At 3 meters tall, it is more spacious than the Apollo capsule, accommodating four astronauts instead of three. For this test flight, a full-size mannequin wearing an orange flight suit will occupy the commander’s seat, equipped with vibration and acceleration sensors. Two other dummies made of material that simulates human tissue (female heads and torsos, but without limbs) will measure cosmic radiation, one of the greatest risks of space flight.

The Artemis I mission will take six weeks from liftoff in Florida to splashdown in the Pacific, twice as long as the journeys astronauts will take on future missions., in order to test all systems. It will take almost a week to reach the Moon, 386,000 kilometers away.

After reaching our natural satellite, the Orion capsule will enter a distant orbit with a far point of 61,000 kilometers. That will put Orion 450,000 kilometers from Earth, farther than Apollo. The big test comes at the end of the mission, when Orion will hit the atmosphere at 25,000 mph on its way to a splashdown in the Pacific. The heat shield uses the same material as the Apollo capsules to withstand re-entry temperatures of up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,750 degrees Celsius). But the advanced design anticipates the faster and hotter returns of future Mars crews.

Artemis 1 is the first capsule capable of carrying humans to be sent to the Moon since the last Apollo mission, in 1972, which is due to take off this month.

While the Apollo astronauts who walked on the Moon were only men, the Artemis program plans to include the first woman and the first person of color. . And considering that humans have already visited the Moon, Artemis has his sights set on another goal: sending a crew to Mars. The Artemis program aims to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon with a space station known as the Gateway and with a base on the lunar surface.

Gateway would serve as a staging and refueling station for the journey to Mars, which would take months at a minimum. The dream of returning to the Moon and with this same technology reaching Mars has already entered a countdown.

