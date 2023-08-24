After 8 Years Of Court Cases, Halle Berry As Well As Olivier Martinez Are Finally Divorced:

The divorce between Halle Berry as well as Olivier Martinez is now final, almost eight years after they first filed for it. A copy of the court order made on Tuesday shows that they have decided to share legal and physical care of their nine-year-old son, Maceo.

Documents from the court show that Berry decided to give Martinez $8,000 a month for child support. The Oscar-winning actress is additionally giving him an extra 4.3% of any money she makes over $2 million.

One expert thinks it’s a unique and clever way to settle a business dispute. In October 2015, the Oscar winner and the “Unfaithful” star said in a statement that they had “arrived at to a conclusion to divorce.”

Berry Has To Make Payments Of $8,000 A Month In Child Support:

“We’re moving forward because we love and respect each other and want the best for our son. We wish each other happiness in life and hope that you will respect our privacy and, most importantly, the privacy of our children as we go through this hard time,” the statement said.

Berry and Martinez both filed for divorce within the days after their statement, saying that they couldn’t work out their differences.

According to California Child Support Services, where most famous divorces are made, child support isn’t always based on how much each parent makes.

Instead, it’s based on how different their incomes are and how much time the child is going to spend alongside each parent.

In October 2015, The Couple Filed For Divorce:

Berry and Martinez got married in July 2013, and in October 2013 they had their first child, Maceo. In October 2015, the couple asked to end their marriage. ” The public papers that were made in the case should say everything that needs to be said.

“Both sides wanted to know more about Maceo’s schedule and how much time each parent would get with him,” Martinez’s lawyer, Matthew K. Skarin, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“To be honest, this is the biggest surprise I’ve ever had. I thought I was past the point where something like this could happen to me. So it’s a big treat and the best thing ever,” she stated at the time.

Maceo Will Spend Half Of The Week With Each Parent:

Their physical custody deal says that Maceo will spend half of the week with each parent and the other half with the other parent.

On the weekends, the parents will take turns having Maceo. The deal only has a few exceptions: school breaks, Maceo’s birthday, Mother’s Day, as well as Father’s Day.

When Maceo is at the house of one of his custodial parents, he can have one phone call as well as video chat with the other custodial parent before bedtime, however this “shall not exceed 15 minutes.”

During the split, it was additionally suggested that Maceo go to individual and family therapy “no more than twice a month on Halle’s custody time.”

It Is Rare For A Celebrity To Wait 8 Years To Get Divorced:

Berry as well as her daughter Nahla, whom she has alongside her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, are permitted to come to these lessons. The papers, however, say that the “Bruised” star’s present boyfriend, Van Hunt, can’t take part.

“It’s rare for a famous divorce to be finalized after eight years. Walzer says, “Most people want their divorce to be over as quickly as possible.”

Berry Was Married To Baseball Star David Justice In The Past:

“On the opposite hand, the longer you wait, the less emotional people get, and the easier it is to settle a case. Sometimes it’s easier to fix a problem after everyone has moved around and the kids are older.

Berry was married to baseball star David Justice as well as singer Eric Benet before they divorced. She used to be with the Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she has a 15-year-old daughter named Nahla. This was the first time Martinez got married.