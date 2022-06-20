After a ban, Diablo Immortal delays its launch in China causing great losses

NetEase handles the release of the Blizzard title for PC and mobile, previously scheduled for June 23.

We would never say that a game intended for mobile devices would generate so much conversation in its early days, but with Diablo Immortal it is happening. The Blizzard game, also available on PC, had to be published in China by NetEase in just a few days, but there have been last-minute complications.

Despite being the second largest video game company in the Asian giant, it has been forced to delay launch to, as they say, “improve the gaming experience and make multiple optimization adjustments”. It had to arrive on June 23, but now it does not have a confirmed date.

This fact has caused great losses in the company, with its shares falling more than 9% this Monday after the announcement. Curiously, before this communication we had witnessed a ban of the game account on Weibo, one of the main social networks in the country.

It is unknown if the ban and the delay are relatedThe ban on publishing new posts is due to a “violation of relevant laws and regulations“, although the specific reasons are unknown. NetEase has not wanted to make any statements in this regard, so we do not know if both events are related in any way. It is important, since it is one of the most powerful markets for free to mobile play.

Despite everything, Diablo Immortal is available in other territories around the world, although it is no stranger to controversy. Blizzard’s title has been harshly criticized for its monetization system from the first days available for download, although that does not seem to affect commercial performance, since it has generated millionaire income in just a couple of weeks.

