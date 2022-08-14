After a few hours with Tower of Fantasy, this new free RPG aims to repeat the success of Genshin Impact

A quality free open world RPG? Tower of Fantasy follows in the footsteps of Genshin Impact by giving us a quality free-to-play video game, which has already fascinated many players. I’ll tell you what its potential is.

I can’t hide that I had a lot of anticipation for Tower of Fantasy. From the first time I saw it, it reminded me a lot of Genshin Impact, only with a more futuristic touch. However, the original keys were there. The manganime style is very similar. The mapping design has the same essence. The combats are just as agile. After playing it, I can say that there are more similarities than differences, to the point that I initially thought that it was developed by the same developer.

But no, this game is from Hotta Studio, a Chinese company, a detail that once again shows us that something is changing in the productions that come to us from Asian territory. Despite being a free-to-play, has some great production values, and from where I’ve played it feels more like a single-player adventure than a typical MMO experience. It has an elaborate story, lots of dialogue, lots of cut-scenes, and pretty high production values. It was released just a few days ago, and right now it is played with quite a few errors, but the figures speak for themselves, and also the trending topics on Twitter: it is being a success. Why? For the same reason that it has caught me: I will tell you everything below.

An open world action RPG a la Genshin Impact

One of the first surprising things about Tower of Fantasy is its character editor. It has a pure anime essence, in that you can control a lot of aspects, from types of eyes, nose, mouths, hairstyles, colors… to having an exhaustive control of the size of the breasts. Yes, this is a game that doesn’t cut it in that sense, with waifu designs and a good handful of aesthetic stereotypes taken from Japanese manga. I’m not here to criticize it, but to tell you what this editor is like, which on the other hand is quite powerful and elaborate, being the perfect starting point for the adventure.

The map is forceful and offers freedom of exploration in the purest Genshin Impact styleThe next thing that caught my attention is the heavy weight of the narrative, at least during the first bars of the tour. There are a lot of dialogue sequences. You can skip them, but the game itself tells you that there you, that the story is important to immerse yourself in what Tower of Fantasy proposes. And the truth is that it is not a small thing. The plot takes place in a distant future in which humanity has been forced to leave Earth due to lack of energy and resources. This is how it appears to us Aidaan extraterrestrial world in which the possibility of using the Of all thingswith unimaginable power. The humans build a tower to capture its energy, but something terrible happens and the inhabitants end up affected by a terrible evil.

To discover what is happening we are here, who will discover a fascinating open world of large dimensions. I can confirm it: the map is forceful and offers freedom of exploration in the purest Genshin Impact style (which in turn inherited some features of Zelda Breath of the Wild). By this I mean the possibility of climb or to use the technological equivalent of the parasailing: a drone that floats us from one place to another. We even have a motorcycle practically from scratch! All this allows us to cross the stage in a thousand ways until we reach enemy camps, lost treasures and dungeons, of which there are quite a few.

Of course, there are parts guided by the narrative, and in this sense I was surprised to see scenes where I stood behind a turret, or flew through the air shooting at an enemy ship as if this were a shoot ’em up. I did not expect it, although I remain cautious in case it has been something circumstantial or if it is a variety that is kept for hours. For the moment, I have liked this perspective, because even if these parts are not as elaborate, the attempt to do something refreshing is appreciated.

Overall, I find it to be a fun and addictive game. In particular, the combats shine, which fit in with what would be an action RPG, but which acquire hack ‘n slash items like Bayonetta, with fast attacks, combos, dodges and even a copy of the well-known warlock time. The presence of different weapons and fighting styles, together with unique techniques, gives rise to a not insignificant combat variety. Of course, I want to check how it works in the long term before drawing a conclusion. It strikes me, for example, that other online players participate in your same game and can support you, something that happened to me on more than one occasion.

Another aspect that surprises me is the sense of progression: it’s huge. It goes without saying that we level up, but the most interesting thing is the number of weapons that we can improve and the skills that can be unlocked. Then there are tons of quests and activities that give us rewards. There are so many options, I can’t deny I’ve been overwhelmed. It takes a while for you to understand how the subsystems work, which speaks volumes about the existing depth. Of course, there is a payment part for you to go fasterbut in the time I’ve played it’s not something I’ve missed.

And I have already told you that the production values ​​are not bad at all. In fact, they are also amazing. Right now the game lacks polish, but the anime aesthetics, combined with a cel-shading essence and quite colorful in the settings, it looks really good. The animations are very careful, the sound effects are remarkable, the music is of quality and the performance on PC is convincing (even on the most modest computers).

There are so many options, I can’t deny I’ve been overwhelmed.Right now what I want is to continue playing it, something that I think speaks highly of these first impressions with Tower of Fantasy. Later I will tell you more in depth how it progresses, already with a more stable version of the game. But for now I would tell you to download them and try it out. If you liked Genshin Impact, chances are high that you’ll love this too. It has many similarities, but at the same time it knows how to differentiate itself with its careful narrative, futuristic style and not a few proposals that manage to endow it with your own personality.