After A Full Day Of Talks, Sag-Aftra And Amptp Will Meet Again On Wednesday:

The actors’ union SAG-AFTRA as well as the AMPTP met for a full day of talks on Monday. This was the first time that people trying to reach a deal have been in the same room since the union went on strike on July 14.

Even though not much was said regarding the talks, both sides plan to meet once more this week at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles’s Miracle Mile neighborhood. “SAG-AFTRA as well as the AMPTP met for a day of negotiations, which are now over. “Talks will start up again on Wednesday, October 4,” a group representative said.

The Meeting Is At Sag-Aftra’s Wilshire Hq On Wednesday:

The Wednesday meeting takes place at SAG-AFTRA’s Wilshire headquarters, just like it is today, and the CEO of Gang of 4 is there. Donna Langley of NBCUniversal, David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery, Ted Sarandos of Netflix, and Bob Iger of Disney are likely to be there, along with Carol Lombardini, the head of the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers.

Hosts: SAG-AFTRA is represented through a team led by Fran Drescher, who was just re-elected as union president, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s National Executive Director as well as Chief Negotiator, and Ray Rodriguez, who has been SAG-AFTRA’s Chief Contracts Officer for a long time.

“Today, we’re going back to the negotiating table to stand up for the deal you deserve. We urge that you don’t give up as we talk about a deal.

The Talks Will Stop On Tuesday So That Both Groups Can “Process And Analyze”:

Keep showing up in full force at our picket lines as well as other meetings around the country to show unity. Make sure that the AMPTP hears you loud and clear. It matters,” the union said through its social media accounts.

After over eighty days of official quiet, the first talks between the acting guild, the studios, and the streams were said to be friendly and “useful,” according to a guild source closest to the situation.

“These people are pros; they know what to do,” the person said. “They don’t agree on everything, yet they both agree that they need to talk. They know that it’s best for everyone if they try to put the town return to work.

The talks will stop on Tuesday so that both sides can “process and analyze” what was said on Monday. This is the opinion of a person close to the situation, which is backed up by other people in the know.

Everyone Wants To Make A Deal, But It Will Take Up To Four Weeks To Do So:

In this way, the parties are deemed to feel that both sides are giving the talks the “care” and gravity they deserve. “Everyone wants to make a deal, but it will take three or four weeks,” a veteran of the business told us, echoing what Deadline said earlier today.

“It won’t be as fast as WGA,” he said as members of the Writers Guild went on strike again on Monday for a Day of Solidarity alongside SAG-AFTRA. Oliver said, “I’m also mad that it took the studios 148 days to reach a deal they could have made on the first day.”

When It Comes To Writers And Artists, Hbo Is One Of The Companies Upon The Other Side Of The Table:

He also said that he hoped the writers’ contract could assist other film industry groups, car workers on strike, and workers in other industries get better deals.

When it comes to writers and stars, Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns HBO, represents one of the companies on the other side of the table. Monday night, late-night hosts will be back on their networks.

Even though people are hopeful about progress, studios and talent reps are upset that movies and TV shows aren’t getting made. Last week, Netflix tried to shoot B-roll for the Nicole Kidman special The Perfect Couple in Nantucket, Massachusetts, but SAG AFTRA pickets got in the way.

It Had Only Been Five Days Since Writers And Companies Got Back Together To Talk:

In a joint statement, the two sides said that “several executives” from companies would be at the talks, but they didn’t say who. But alongside Zaslav, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, as well as NBCUniversal Studio Group Chief Content Officer Donna Langley all talked directly with the writers.

After writers as well as studios started talking again, it only took five days for them to reach a deal and end the strike. A month earlier, writers and studios tried to start talking again, but after a few meetings, they gave up.