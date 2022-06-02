After a new title with the National Team, Scaloni broke down when talking about his parents and revealed why he ordered the squad to shut up two minutes from the end

* The emotion of Lionel Scaloni remembering his family from Pujato

After the consecration of the Argentina to beat Italy 3-0 for La Finalissima at Wembleythe albiceleste coach, Lionel Scalonianalyzed a new victory that had the bonus of lifting another trophy, which adds to the America Cup achieved in Brazil in 2021. Now, the team led by the Pujato strategist has reached an undefeated 32 official matches and it is his best historical streak at the senior level.

The Argentine DT opened up when asked about his family and with a broken voice and on the verge of tears, he remembered his family from Pujato, especially his parents. “In the other Cup in Brazil they could not be and it is part of my family that is here, that of my wife, my children, and I would like my family from Pujato to be there, my parents, my brothers, but well, they cannot be, I send you a big hug. I get too excited when I talk about them. You touch my family and well… The family theme has changed a lot this year and I hope my old man and my old woman are seeing it, as they can, because I am what I am thanks to them, honestly. They have transmitted some values ​​to me and that boy and those boys, this Malaysian coaching staff, we are still the same. We think of the good of the National Team. We changed that dynamic that existed, that it was thought that something could not be won, and the important thing is to think that everything is not done”.

Beyond the good result and his second coronation, the coach continued to express his concern about a possible fall: “The confidence of winning levels you in many things, but we are not exempt from the fact that at some point the team can be blocked and that is where we have to be strong; that’s what really worries me”.

“There is too much emotion for this team, because in football, when you think everything is done, he puts you down with a stroke of the pen. We needed to play against a rival like that. Soccer allows you to play equally against any team in the world. We are happy and we know that no matter who plays, they will not leave us stranded, ”he added in dialogue with ESPN.

“There is a path to follow and that is where you have to lose a game that is key, that is a hinge and that is why you don’t have to throw away the three or four years you had. We want to win every game, but when you have to lose there you have to be. But we know that this is football and this can go awry and football can give these things. And we have to be prepared in case this goes wrong”, he insisted.

* Scaloni valued the sacrifice of his players

MORE SCALONI PHRASES

European rival. “We had no doubts about the team and if we could compete. We needed to play this kind of game. You can lose, but the team always shows its face and we have no doubts about that. They put us in trouble at some point in the first half. But football has these things and then we find ourselves comfortable with the game.”

Podium junto in Basile y Stabile. “I don’t think about that because it would be disrespectful to all the coaches who passed through here. We do our job every month. Try to make people feel identified with this group”.

Modesty. “Whoever believes that he does not have to improve and that he knows everything, is wrong. We had to put things together. Put together three or four footballers with a good footing and we improve on that”.

The coach’s analysis of the victory against Italy and the confidence of the wins

Cut in the list. “If we play with four defenders, there are eight, minimum (those he plans to bring). It will depend on the moment of the players, who know how to take advantage of these last few months and the important thing is that they are all uploaded. The scheme we use also influences, but I’m not one to do experiments. The players are not going to let their guard down because it is a fight between them. Unfortunately some will be left out. I lived it in 2006 when I was able to go and I lived it with colleagues who stayed outside and with calls from José (Pekerman) who told them that they were not going. Hopefully the list is 26″.

Sacrifice. “What counts is the spirit of struggle, of sacrifice, the attitude of the team beyond the result. Although there was a cup at stake, what we were looking for was the performance. At some point if you have to suffer, you suffer, but don’t worry because we know what we are looking for. I would like everyone to see the training of these guys. It’s difficult for you to do badly in games, but you can lose and there are ways and ways to lose”.

Scaloni anticipated the number of defenders he plans to carry on the list

Bilardo goal celebration: “More or less I have that idea. It is not appropriate to shout dale champion with two minutes to go because we know what can happen, and it has happened, that’s why I stopped them . The ten went to celebrate the goal and I prefer that this does not happen, but the problem is that it cannot be handled at the moment. But what happens is that they get along so well that it is impossible to stop them”.

Argentina consolidated its good process in charge of Scaloni and after being champion in Brazil against its classic rival in the final of the Copa América, this Wednesday it was crowned in England against Italy. This window will end with the friendly match against Estonia on June 5, from 3:00 p.m. in Argentina, at the El Sadar del Osasuna stadium. In principle, the coach would take advantage of that game to give minutes to players who are not usually starters.

The DT highlighted the internal competition and the dedication of his players

