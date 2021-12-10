After a protracted prison fight, the niece were given the keys of the grand bungalow of former CM Jayalalithaa.

Chennai: Former Leader Minister of Tamil Nadu (ex Tamil Nadu CM) J. Jayalalithaa (J Jayalalithaa) The niece of J. Deepa (Deepa Jayakumar) has formally were given the keys of the past due chief’s posh lawn place of abode. The lengthy prison fight over this grand construction got here to an finish with this on Friday. Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, after receiving the keys of her aunt’s Posh Lawn bungalow, stated, “After the courtroom’s choice, the federal government has passed over the keys to us.” There was numerous clashes between us and the Sasikala circle of relatives. Now I’m neither in want of him nor towards him.Additionally Learn – Bus driving force stored the lives of 30 passengers prior to his dying because of center assault

Chennai District Justice of the Peace J. Vijay Rani formally passed over the keys of Jayalalithaa's place of abode to Deepa. Considerably, a unmarried bench of the Madras Top Court docket in its November 24 judgment had cleared the way in which for turning in of Jayalalithaa's place of abode 'Veda Nilayam' to Deepa, surroundings apart the order handy over the home to her prison heirs.



On getting the important thing, Deepa stated, “This can be a large victory. This can’t be regarded as a easy victory. I’m more than happy, I get very emotional as a result of for the primary time after his dying I’ve stepped within the home.

Top Court docket had given directions, provide Jaya’s prison heirs within the belongings case

The Madras Top Court docket, on Monday, December 6, directed the Source of revenue Tax Division to record an utility within the names of past due Leader Minister J Jayalalithaa’s prison heirs J Deepa and J Deepak to deliver on document pending belongings and source of revenue tax circumstances towards them. Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammad Shafiq gave this route when a petition filed through the Source of revenue Tax Division got here up for listening to prior to them.

Jayalalithaa had tax dues of crores of rupees

The bench gave two weeks time to Source of revenue Tax Division’s attorney Karthik Ranganathan to deliver on document the names of Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa and nephew Deepak in circumstances pending for greater than 20 years. In keeping with Ranganathan, Jayalalithaa owed Rs 10.12 crore as belongings tax arrears from 1990-91 to 2011-12 and Rs 6.63 crore as source of revenue tax arrears at the Source of revenue Tax Division from 2005-06 to 2011-12.

Deepa and Deepak had been declared their prison heirs after Jayalalithaa’s dying.

The dep. had connected Poes Lawn right here and his homes in Hyderabad. It additionally filed circumstances towards him for non-payment of taxes in 1997. An aggrieved Jayalalithaa moved the Source of revenue Tax Appellate Tribunal, which handed an order in her favour. Difficult this, the Source of revenue Tax Division had filed 18 petitions within the Top Court docket. When those petitions had been positioned prior to a bench headed through Justice Mahadevan, the pass judgement on directed allowing for the truth that within the intervening time Jayalalithaa had died in December 2016 and Deepa and Deepak had been declared as her prison heirs. . (enter language)